Sustainable fuel is seen as the most realistic route to decarbonizing aviation as technologies including electric and hydrogen airliners remain years away. ATR and Braathens are working on certifying a 100% SAF-powered aircraft by 2025, the planemaker, owned Airbus SE and Leonardo SpA, said in the release.

The project uses an ATR 72-600 prototype, with the historic flight marking the first time the aircraft has flown with SAF in both of its Pratt & Whitney Canada engines. When used in neat form Neste SAF reduces greenhouse gas emissions over its lifecycle by up to 80% compared with kerosene, the companies said.