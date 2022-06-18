HW and Olwethu after a long day herding cattle on horseback, 2021. This bird’s-eye view image is of HW, the farmer’s youngest son, and Olwethu, the son of the farm foreman. Hard work is rewarded with relationships that shape who you become. Gazing down on these two young farmers fills me with nostalgia and reminds me of my youth. (Photo: Coenraad H Torlage)

I am interested in people’s connection to the land in South Africa, and their unwavering commitment to it.

I grew up on a farm in South Africa in a place called Dundee. I was raised there, among the animals and the people who also lived there.

At the beginning of 2021, I set out to do a photographic project titled Young Farmers. The project is based on individuals who are helping to build a better future for South Africa.

This project won the 2021 Sony World Photography Awards Student Competition and later grew into a larger photographic investigation of the land and our connections through it and with it.

In a sense, my images are observations of people connected to the land, the conditions in which they live and the land itself.

It is important to state that my images are from the viewpoint of a young gaze that wants this country to improve, grow and connect.

My relationship with the subjects in The Land Project is an integral part of the series.

I photograph from an insider perspective with a deep connection to every photograph.

I see myself, a young South African who grew up on a farm, now sharing my perspective by documenting others who rely on and live off the land.

It is also important to note that The Land Project does not cover the full complexity of the land and our relationship with and through it. DM168

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R25.