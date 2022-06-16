Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

Our World in Pictures: Week 24 of 2022

A racegoer arrives for day three of Royal Ascot 2022 at Ascot Racecourse on June 16, 2022 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
16 Jun 2022
0

Shocking, moving, terrifying, surprising... These are the images of some of this week’s events around the world.

Ladies Day during Royal Ascot 2022 at Ascot Racecourse on June 16, 2022 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)
Racegoers arrive on Day Three during Royal Ascot 2022 at Ascot Racecourse on June 16, 2022 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
A racegoer arrives for Day One of Royal Ascot 2022 at Ascot Racecourse on June 14, 2022 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
Racegoers arrive for day three of Royal Ascot 2022 at Ascot Racecourse on June 16, 2022 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
View of RuPaul chocolate bars during the RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 FYC Party at Rocco’s West Hollywood on June 16, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for VH1)
Youth and supporters from several organisations at the Youth Day Parade For Justice And Change at Union Buildings on June 16, 2022 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)
Miss SA 2022 top 10 finalist Ayanda Thabethe during the Youth Day celebration at Dowling Primary School on June 16, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Miss SA top 10 finalists will spend an inspiring morning devoted to celebrating young people in the country. (Photo by Gallo Images/Lubabalo Lesolle)
Children walk from school in Epworth just outside the capital Harare, Zimbabwe, 16 June 2022 on the Day of The African Child, which is marked annually on 16 June to recognize those who lost their lives in South Africa’s Soweto Uprising on 16 June 1971, and the ongoing need to improve children education in Africa. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI
Displaced Yemenis play soccer at an internally displaced persons (IDP) camp on the outskirts of Sana’a, Yemen, 13 June 2022 (issued 16 June 2022). A UN-brokered nationwide truce has been going on in Yemen since early April 2022, halting military operations across Yemen and Houthis-launched cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
Displaced Yemenis play soccer at an internally displaced persons (IDP) camp on the outskirts of Sana’a, Yemen, 13 June 2022 (issued 16 June 2022). EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
Kids play at a water park as the temperature reaches 115 degrees on June 12, 2022 in Imperial, California. Much of the Southwest is being gripped by a heatwave sending temperatures from California to Texas into the triple-digit range. (Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Getty Images)
Hamish Blake, Australian comedian, goes down the slide for Big FightMND Freeze 8, during the round 13 AFL match between the Collingwood Magpies and the Melbourne Demons at Melbourne Cricket Ground on June 13, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)
A dancer from Kyiv City Ballet performs at York Theatre Royal during a fundraising gala performance on June 14, 2022 in York, England. Twenty-three members of the prestigious Kyiv City Ballet company travelled to York from France for their first performance in the UK. The company was on tour, performing in Paris, when Russia invaded Ukraine in February and has been unable to return to their home city of Kyiv. They have since taken up residence at the Théâtre du Châtelet. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)
A ballet dancer is seen backstage during the performance of Giselle on June 10, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. The Lviv National Opera house resumed performances last month for both ballet and opera. The bomb shelter can only hold 300 people so tickets are limited in case a siren goes off during the performance. (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)
Ballet dancers are seen onstage during the performance of Giselle on June 10, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine.  (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)
A girl in a dress watches as people march across the Brooklyn Bridge to protest against gun violence in the March for Our Lives march and rally on June 11, 2022 in New York City. Across the country in various cities, thousands are gathering to demand for meaningful gun laws following the recent shootings from Uvalde, Texas, to Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
A demonstrator attends a March for Our Lives rally against gun violence at the base of the Washington Monument on the National Mall June 11, 2022 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Soldiers Vitalii Orlich and his bride Kristina (L) and Volodymyr Mykhailuk and his bride Hrystyna kiss after being married during a joint wedding ceremony on June 12, 2022 in Druzhkivka, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. All four are soldiers in the Ukrainian army serving with the 14th separate mechanized brigade in eastern Ukraine. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Shrinka, a Russian Toy, is shown during a press preview for the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Hudson Yards on June 16, 2022 in New York City. The show will run from June 18th until June 22th at the Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Lita, a Black Lab, retrieves a toy during a press preview for the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Hudson Yards on June 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Moppi, a Bergamasco Sheepdog, is shown during a press preview for the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at the Hudson Yards on June 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson during his speech at Blackpool and The Fylde College in Blackpool, Lancashire where he announced new measures to potentially help millions onto the property ladder on June 09, 2022 in Blackpool, England. (Photo by Peter Byrne – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron embrace after giving a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, 16 June 2022.  EPA-EFE/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT
A woman looks at the pile of burned cars destroyed during Russian attacks in Irpin, Ukraine, 16 June 2022. The Ukrainian town of Irpin near Kyiv (Kiev), became a battlefield site when the Russian army attacked the Kyiv region in an attempt to reach Ukraine’s capital. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
A look through broken window glass shows residential buildings damaged during Russian attacks in Irpin, Ukraine, 16 June 2022. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
People walk past residential buildings that were damaged during Russian attacks in Irpin, Ukraine, 16 June 2022. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
Residents of an apartment complex begin to repair their homes or begin to remove their belongings after a projectile fired last night from Russian troops landed in the courtyard between two buildings heavily damaging both on June 13, 2022 in Bakhmut, Ukraine.  (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
People put candles and flags at a mural dedicated to Roman Ratushny on a wall in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 16 June 2022. Ratushny, a prominent Ukrainian political activist and serviceman, was killed in combat action in the Kharkiv region on 09 June. On 24 February Russian troops had invaded Ukraine causing fighting and destruction and a humanitarian crisis in the country. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK
A Ukrainian serviceman inspects a damaged bridge in the Ruska Lozova village which was recently recaptured by Ukrainian troops in the Kharkiv area, Ukraine, 16 June 2022. EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV
A storm water pipe overflows into Frans Conradie Drive as a motorist passes by on June 13, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that the South African Weather Services (SAWS) has issued a warning for possible flooding due to the heavy rainfall. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais)
A protest group called “Gays Against Guns” performs in honor of victims of gun violence on June 12, 2022 in New York City. Every year on June 12th, “Gays Against Guns” holds this demonstration on the anniversary of the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting, but this year they honored victims from other mass shootings including Uvalde, TX, Buffalo, NY, Parkland, FL, Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, PA and Las Vegas, NV among others. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)
The Metropolitan of Warsaw, Cardinal Kazimierz Nycz (C) presides over the Holy Mass on the occasion of the Feast of Corpus Christi in the Archcathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist in Warsaw, Poland, 16 June 2022. EPA-EFE/Piotr Nowak
Faithful in traditional costumes take part in a Corpus Christi procession in Czerwienne, Tatra region, Poland, 16 June 2022. EPA-EFE/GRZEGORZ MOMOT
Girls, wearing traditional Sorbian festive dress known locally as “druzka”, participate in the annual Sorbian Corpus Christi Catholic mass and procession on June 16, 2022 in Crostwitz, Germany. Sorbians are a Slavic minority in southeastern Germany who speak a language similar to Czech and Polish. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Kites in the air during the Fanoe International Kite Festival in Fanoe, an Island of the west coast of Denmark, 16 June 2022. EPA-EFE/Bo Amstrup
In an aerial view, over 3,000 panels of the AIDS Memorial Quilt are displayed on the lawn at Robin Williams Meadow in Golden Gate Park on June 11, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Alexus Pyles of Ohio State competes in the heptathlon shot out during the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field on June 10, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) DM/ ML
