Wednesday’s meeting comes after the yield on Italy’s 10-year debt rose above 4% for the first time since 2014 this week. Investors are so far unconvinced the ECB can raise borrowing costs to combat unprecedented euro-area inflation while also keeping yields among the bloc’s most vulnerable members in check.

Officials expect to discuss using reinvestments from their pandemic-era asset-purchase program to combat market panic, according to people familiar with the matter. They’ve said they’re ready to create new instruments as needed and can do so quickly.

The ECB last week committed to its first rate hike in more than a decade, pledging to lift by a quarter-point in July and by a larger amount two months later. Its deposit rate is currently at a record low of -0.5%, making it one of the slowest major central banks to act in the face of soaring prices.

Increasing rates toward 1.5% shouldn’t be complicated, according to Wunsch, who says monetary policy would still be accommodative up until that point.

“My personal opinion is that the next 150-200 basis points hikes are no-brainers because then we would still be with negative real rates in the short term,” he said. “It’s only when you go beyond that you really start being less expansionary in real terms.”

Wunsch said that as long as the ECB doesn’t see inflation “coming down, we are going to have to increase more.” While there’s no agreement on the pace of hikes after September, policy makers have shown they’re open to bigger steps, he said.

“The fact that we have more or less committed — unless the situation improves — to a more than 25 basis-point hike means that our understanding of gradualism doesn’t exclude increases of that magnitude,” Wunsch said. Whether that means a succession of 25 basis-point hikes or, for example, 50 basis-point moves, or a mix of increments, “is going to be a data dependent.”