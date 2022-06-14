Covid-19

COVID-19

World Bank approves $474 million loan to South Africa for Covid-19 vaccines

A man receives a jab of Covid-19 vaccine at a drive-through vaccination facility at the Zwartkops Raceway in Pretoria, South Africa, 15 December 2021. EPA-EFE/Kim Ludbrook
By Reuters
14 Jun 2022
0

June 14 (Reuters) - The World Bank has approved a loan of 454.4 million euros ($474.4 million) to help South Africa fund Covid-19 vaccine purchases, the bank and South Africa's National Treasury said in a statement.

South Africa has recorded the most coronavirus cases and deaths on the African continent, with over 3.9 million confirmed cases and more than 101,000 deaths. It initially struggled to secure vaccines due to limited supplies and protracted negotiations, but it is now well-supplied with doses.

“This project will retroactively finance the procurement of 47 million Covid-19 vaccine doses by the GoSA (Government of South Africa),” the statement said.

The loan is part of government efforts to cut debt-service costs by using cheaper funding sources in its response to the pandemic, Ismail Momoniat, acting director-general of the Treasury said.

As of Monday, just over 50% of South Africa’s adult population of around 40 million people had received at least one vaccine dose. In recent months the vaccination campaign has slowed, despite efforts to boost takeup.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Winning and David Evans)

Gallery

"Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]"

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted