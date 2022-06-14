Newsdeck

Toronto van attacker sentenced to life in prison

Toronto van attacker sentenced to life in prison

epa09048964 (FILE) - A rented van sits on a sidewalk about a mile from where several pedestrians were injured in northern Toronto, Canada, 23 April 2018 (reissued on 03 March 2021). A judge in Toronto in a hearing on 03 March 2021 has convicted the Alek Minassian, the van driver of 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder. Ten people were killed and 16 injured on 23 April 2018, after Alek Minassian driving a rented van mowed down pedestrians along a one-mile stretch of Yonge Street. EPA-EFE/WARREN TODA
By Reuters
14 Jun 2022
0

TORONTO, June 13 (Reuters) - A man who plowed a rented van into dozens of people on a busy Toronto street in 2018, killing 11, was sentenced to life in prison on Monday.

By Anna Mehler Paperny

Alek Minassian was found guilty last year of murdering 10 people and attempting to murder 16. One of the 16 later died in connection with injuries she suffered in the attack, and a judge said on Monday she considered the woman the 11th victim.

Minassian’s sentencing was delayed pending a Supreme Court case on another matter to determine the constitutionality of consecutive parole ineligibility periods.

Minassian will be eligible for parole in 25 years.

(Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

