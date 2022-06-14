Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Elon Musk to address Twitter staff for first time

An illustration photo of Twitter landing page taken in Belgrade, Serbia, 26 April 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC)
By Reuters
14 Jun 2022
0

Musk is expected to address Twitter staff. In April, Twitter chief executive Parag Agrawal tried to quell employee anger during a company-wide meeting where staff demanded answers about an anticipated mass exodus prompted by Musk's acquisition of the company.

Elon Musk will speak to Twitter employees this week for the first time at a company-wide meeting since launching his $44-billion bid in April, a source said on Monday, citing an email from Twitter chief executive Parag Agrawal to staff.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, and Musk will take questions directly from Twitter employees, the source added.

The news, first reported by Business Insider, comes after Twitter said last week that it anticipated a shareholder vote on the sale by early August.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed that Musk would attend the company all-hands meeting this week.

Ever since Musk’s takeover bid, many Twitter employees have expressed concerns that the billionaire’s erratic behaviour could destabilise the social media company’s business, and hurt it financially.

Back in April, Agrawal was seen quelling employee anger during a company-wide meeting where staff demanded answers to how managers planned to handle an anticipated mass exodus prompted by Musk. Read full story

Last week, Musk warned Twitter that he might walk away from his deal to acquire the company, if it failed to provide the data on spam and fake accounts that he seeks. BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted