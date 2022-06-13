On Sunday, clothing belonging to Pereira had been found, including a health identification card in his name, and a backpack with clothes belonging to Phillips, along with the boots of both men.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the news that the bodies have been found, G1 said.

Witnesses have said they saw Pereira and Phillips, a freelance reporter who has written for the Guardian and the Washington Post, traveling down that river on Sunday 5 June.

The two men were on a reporting trip in the remote jungle area near the border with Peru and Colombia that is home to the world’s largest number of uncontacted indigenous people. The wild and lawless region has lured cocaine-smuggling gangs, along with illegal loggers, miners and hunters.