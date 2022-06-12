Percy Tau of South Africa takes a shot during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying football match between Morocco and South Africa at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah in Rabat, Morocco, on 9 June 2022. (Photo: Nour Akanja / BackpagePix)

Considering their struggles over the years, Bafana Bafana’s opening Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying clash against the established powerhouse that is Morocco was possibly going to play out like the tale of the three little pigs and the devious wolf.

That proved to be the case as Hugo Broos’ men were vanquished 2-1 by the daunting Atlas Lions in front of thousands of Moroccans who turned out to paint the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium blood-red – the national colour of the North African country.

Though South Africa went to the break with a lead, thanks to a well-taken goal by Belgium-based forward Lyle Foster, all the plaudits were for the team’s goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams. He kept them in the game with brilliant saves as the Atlas Lions huffed and puffed in a bid to reduce Bafana’s house to rubble.

After gradually chipping away at it, the Moroccans eventually made a dent in Bafana’s structure. Youssef En-Nesyri scored an equaliser early in the second half to cancel out Foster’s eighth-minute strike.

Williams continued in his efforts to thwart the advancing Moroccans, who were spurred on by their raucous spectators at the 45,000-capacity stadium. Eventually, the SuperSport United goalminder’s resolute efforts to ensure Bafana Bafana’s house didn’t crumble and collapse were undone.

His defenders were nowhere to be found when super sub Ayoub El Kaabi ghosted in to stroke home an 87th-minute volleyed winner for the home side – handing them all three points to kick off their journey to Côte d’Ivoire.

Bafana Bafana mentor Broos, though disappointed with the eventual outcome of the game after a flying start, was loath to criticise his players.

Instead, he threw it forward, believing that if they put in a similar display against the only other team in the group, Liberia, they would qualify for the 2023 showpiece.

“For a long time in the game I thought we could win. But after the first goal we conceded, I was happy with one point. So, to concede a second goal so late in the game was disappointing,” said Broos.

“We know what to do now in September. I was not disappointed with the performance [against Morocco]. We fought. We were playing against a very strong Moroccan team. So, that [fighting spirit I saw] was good. Let’s hope we can do it twice in September, and hopefully come away with two victories.”

When he took over the Bafana hot seat, Broos said it was “non-negotiable” that his side should qualify for the 2023 Afcon in Côte d’Ivoire. Two victories over the Liberians when the two teams clash in September will likely make this a reality.

South Africa was set to take on southern African neighbours Zimbabwe during this international window, but the latter were removed from Group K after being slapped with a ban for political interference by world football’s custodian Fifa.

Despite Bafana’s task to qualify for their first Afcon since 2019 (having missed out in 2010, 2012 and 2017) appearing to have been made easier by the fact that they merely need to beat the Lone Stars twice to qualify, Broos has previously cautioned against being too arrogant. They will still need to play the Lone Stars and beat them.

“We will try to qualify for Afcon next year. We’re in a group with three teams. After the suspension of Zimbabwe, I heard people saying it will be easy for us to qualify. No, it won’t be easy,” Broos cautioned.

“Maybe you can say we have more chances to qualify. But it won’t be easy. Nothing is easy, even if it’s three teams. It’s possible that with two victories against Liberia in September we qualify, but we can’t think it will just happen like that. We have to win.”

Having overlooked Premier Soccer League (PSL) midfielder of the season Andile Jali for this window of international action, Broos might have to rope in the experienced 32-year-old when the team next plays.

Against the Moroccans, Broos’ midfield trio was overrun and outclassed for extended intervals. This was particularly true for Orlando Pirates’ young Goodman Mosele. The 22-year-old failed to impose himself on the game and take control as he would have liked. Particularly in the first half.

One of the positives for Broos during a rough night in Rabat will have been Mosele’s midfield partner, Sphephelo Sithole, who is based in Portugal.

The 23-year-old was mostly impressive on debut with his passes and awareness on the field of play. He set up Foster’s opening strike with a sumptuous ball over the Moroccan defensive line.

With Zimbabwe’s exclusion, South Africa had only one official match during this two-week international break. They were due to play Zimbabwe’s Warriors on Monday, 13 June.

The suspension left the South African Football Association (Safa) scrambling for an opponent to face Bafana in a friendly while Broos had his troops together and could have further driven his message home.

However, according to Safa chief executive Tebogo Motlanthe, the opponent with whom they were close to clinching a friendly, Iran, pulled out at the eleventh hour.

“We had done all the paperwork with Iran, where we were even asked to send the players’ passports. But later they came back to say they were unable to play us,” Motlanthe said.

“They said that through agents. And, of course, because of their late cancellation we unfortunately do not have any friendlies for this window period…

“But the coach has promised to submit his September programme, which will include friendlies,” he added.

The turn of events is rather unfortunate for Broos and his charges. They would have loved to build on some of the positives picked up in the Morocco defeat. DM168

This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R25.