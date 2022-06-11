Maverick Life

Our World in Pictures: Week 23 of 2022

By Maverick Life Editors
11 Jun 2022
Shocking, moving, terrifying, surprising... These are the images of some of this week’s events around the world.

Remains were found during the archeological work in the old Royal Hospital of San Andres on 31 May 2022, in Lima, Peru, (issued 10 June 2022). What appears to be the oldest cemetery in Lima was found by a team of archaeologists who, in addition to a liquor bottle left behind by looters, have found pieces that provide a better understanding of the puzzle of colonial life. The burial grew in the heart of Lima, in the shadow of the Royal Hospital of San Andres, the oldest in South America which, in the same year of its inauguration -1552-, failed for the first time in its original function as a medical center and had to open the necropolis. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar ACOMPAÑA CRÓNICA: PERÚ HISTORIA

A tramway depot was damaged by shellings in Kharkiv, Ukraine, 10 June 2022, amid the Russian invasion.  EPA-EFE/SERGEY KOZLOV
A Palestinian protester throws stones at Israeli troops during clashes after a demonstration against Israel’s settlements on the lands of Kafr Qadoum village near the West Bank city of Nablus, 10 June 2022. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH
Palestinian protesters take cover as they throw stones at Israeli troops during clashes after a demonstration against Israel’s settlements on the lands of Kafr Qadoum village near the West Bank city of Nablus, 10 June 2022. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH
Palestinians attend a rally by militants at the Jenin refugee camp near the West Bank city of Jenin 10 June 2022. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH
Tunisian women shout slogans during a demonstration organized by women’s associations to defend freedom, dignity, equality between men and women, and social justice, in Tunis, Tunisia, 10 June 2022. They rallied for more women’s rights to be included before Tunisians are called to vote in a referendum on a new constitution on 25 July 2022. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA
A person protests to demand the release of four members of the Voluntad Popular party near the Palace of Justice in Caracas, Venezuela, 10 June 2022. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutiérrez
After meeting with President Joe Biden, actor Matthew McConaughey talks to reporters during the daily news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on June 07, 2022 in Washington, DC. McConaughey, a native of Uvalde, Texas, expressed his support for new legislation for more gun control in the wake of the elementary school shooting in his home town that left 19 children and 2 adults dead. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
A video of former President Donald Trump speaking during a rally near the White House on January 6th, is shown on a screen as the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol holds its first public hearing to reveal the findings of a year-long investigation, on Capitol Hill, Washington, DC, USA, 09 June 2022. EPA-EFE/Jabin Botsford / POOL
Central American migrants walk in a caravan towards the border with the United States, as they pass through Escuintla, Mexico, 09 June 2022.  EPA-EFE/Juan Manuel Blanco
A Thai shopper rests next to cannabis plants at the cannabis trade festival in Samut Prakan province, Thailand, 10 June 2022. Thailand formally legalized the production, distribution, consumption, and possession of cannabis as well as decriminalized and removed marijuana and hemp from the country’s narcotics list on 09 June 2022. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT
(L-R) First Lady Jill Biden, Anne Peterson, Nancy Reagan’s niece, Fred Ryan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute and Louis DeJoy, U.S. Postal Service Postmaster General, unveil the Nancy Regan stamp, in the East Room at the White House on June 06, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Larry, the Downing Street cat, a brown and white tabby re-homed from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, outside 10 Downing Street in London, UK, on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. Photographer: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images
President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Presidency Budget Vote Debate on June 10, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. The President responded to a debate on his budget vote that he tabled on June 09th. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Bill Gates attends the 2022 Time 100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on June 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Amanda Seyfried attends the 2022 Time100 Gala at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on June 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
(L-R) Tarana Burke and Jazmine Sullivan attend the 2022 TIME100 Gala on June 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)
Sonia Guajajara attends the 2022 TIME100 Gala on June 08, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)
Sean ‘Poopies’ McInerney accepts the Best Kiss award for ‘Jackass Forever’ onstage during the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 05, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
People attend the Gay Pride Parade in Tel Aviv, Israel, 10 June 2022. Tens of thousands of people took part at the annual Tel Aviv Pride Parade supporting the LGBTI (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex) community. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
People attend the Gay Pride Parade in Tel Aviv, Israel, 10 June 2022. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
epa10005781 A couple kisses during the Gay Pride Parade in Tel Aviv, Israel, 10 June 2022. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
The Australian Diving Squad train at Aquanation on May 31, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images) DM/ ML
