Newsdeck

Ukraine GDP plummets from war

Ukraine GDP fell 15.1% Q1 yr/yr – official

A destroyed Russian tank begins to rust in woodland near Kyiv on 7 June 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. A sense of normality has increasingly returned to Kyiv as Russia's assault has focused on the eastern Donbas region. (Photo: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)
By Reuters
10 Jun 2022
0

June 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine's economy, beset by war against Russia, contracted by 15.1% year-on-year in the first quarter of this year, the State Statistics Service said in an initial assessment issued on Thursday.

That figure for gross domestic product (GDP) compared with year-on-year growth of 6.1% in the last quarter of 2021, the service said. The first quarter figure showed a plunge of 19.3% compared with the final quarter of 2021, taking account of seasonal factors.

The service’s data showed GDP rose 3.4% year-on-year throughout 2021 – compared with a decline of 3.8% the previous year.

The World Bank has forecast a fall of 45.1% for 2022, compared with 44% forecast by the Kyiv government. Russian troops invaded on Feb. 24, some eight weeks into the quarter.

 

(Reporting by Ronald Popeski; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted