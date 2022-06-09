Li Shi Feng of China in action during the men's singles final against Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia at the Toyota Gazoo Racing Thailand Open 2022 badminton tournament in Nonthaburi, Thailand, 22 May 2022. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

The U.S. Open, a Super 300 tournament on the BWF World Tour, was due to take place from Oct. 4-9.

“USA Badminton concluded that it was no longer feasible for them to host their tournament this year due to organisational complications coming out of Covid-19,” badminton’s governing body said in a statement.

This is the third straight edition of the tournament to have been cancelled due to Covid-19.

The Indonesia Masters starts later on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in BengaluruEditing by Christian Radnedge)