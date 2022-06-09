“Twitter has and will continue to cooperatively share information with Mr. Musk to consummate the transaction in accordance with the terms of the merger agreement. We believe this agreement is in the best interest of all shareholders,” the company said. “We intend to close the transaction and enforce the merger agreement at the agreed price and terms.”

Gadde and other executives Wednesday responded to a flurry of employee questions and concerns about the deal. Among them: whether people will be able to continue to work from home, as Twitter has promised would be possible.

Gadde said remote work is not protected by the merger agreement, so there’s no guarantee Musk will continue to allow it, the people said.

