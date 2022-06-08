(Bloomberg) —

“We need background checks. We need to raise the minimum age to purchase an AR-15 rifle to 21. We need a waiting period for those rifles, we need red flag laws, and consequences for those who abuse them,” he said.

Some of those proposals are included in ongoing Senate bipartisan negotiations in the hopes of crafting a package that can gain support from 10 Republican senators to overcome a filibuster.

Everytown for Gun Safety, which advocates gun-safety measures, is backed by Michael Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP.

Read More: Murphy Tells Biden Senate Gun Talks Narrowing In on Compromise

Earlier Tuesday, Biden met with Senator Chris Murphy, the Connecticut Democrat who is leading talks alongside Senator John Cornyn, a Texas Republican.

Biden believes “any step is a step forward” and was encouraged by the progress of the talks after meeting with Murphy, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

© 2022 Bloomberg L.P.