The movements, while within the survey’s margin of error, follow a trend captured by major pollster in recent weeks: Lula is pulling far ahead as the presidential field thins and Brazilians fume over the state of the economy. Double-digit inflation is sapping spending power and a disappointing first quarter growth has economists worrying the nation could dip back into recession by the end of the year.
It’s a combo that bodes terribly for Bolsonaro, a former army captain who presents himself as the pro-business candidate. According to Quaest, 56% of Brazilians say the economy “influences a lot” who they’ll vote for, and 62% say their salary went further under Lula.
“On Bolsonaro’s side, there is a perception of disappointment. On Lula’s side, a good memory,” Felipe Nunes, head of Quaest, said in statement.
Lula left office in 2010 as one of the nation’s most popular presidents ever, following a commodities boom that produced rapid economic growth and pulled millions out of poverty.
The conservative president is currently pursing a variety of initiatives to remedy inflation pain and lower the price of fuel. These include providing subsidies and capping state taxes on gasoline, but many will unlikely be able to provide relief in the short term.
Read More: Brazil’s Real Tumbles on Bolsonaro’s Plan to Cut Fuel Prices
In a second round of the election, Lula would win 54% of votes, while Bolsonaro would get 32%, the poll found.
Quaest interviewed 2,000 people June 2-5 in 123 cities across Brazil. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet