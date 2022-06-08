Business Maverick

Apple products set to use common charging point after EU deal

An employee puts iPhone 13 smartphones into a bag in the Apple store on Regent Street in London on Friday, 24 September 2021. The EU has agreed on a law to require a single charger for all smartphones to combat electronic waste. (Photo: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
08 Jun 2022
The world-first deal has imposed a standard charger for smartphones and tablets sold in the bloc, in a blow to Apple, which has argued a one-size-fits-all charger would slow innovation and create more pollution.

All smartphones and tablets would have to use a common charger under a provisional European Union agreement clinched on Tuesday.

The plan would force all companies – most notably Apple – to make phones, tablets, e-readers and digital cameras use the USB-C charger, negotiators announced. Around 15 product types are included in the scope, including headsets, video-game consoles and headphones.

The plan, unveiled last year, was provisionally approved on Tuesday and will save consumers an estimated 250 million (R4,116-billion) each year according to the European Commission. The European Parliament and 27 EU countries need to sign off on the agreement.

Phones and tablet makers will have to comply by the fall of 2024. Laptops will have more time to make the switch, with negotiators giving laptop producers 40 months after the new rules go into effect.

“A common charger is common sense for the many electronic devices on our daily lives,” internal market commissioner Thierry Breton said in a statement. “European consumers will be able to use a single charger for all their portable electronics – an important step to increase convenience and reduce waste.”

The proposal originally angered Apple, which said it would reduce innovation. But the company is currently testing future iPhone models that replace the current Lightning charging port with the more prevalent USB-C connector. Current Apple laptop models already use the USB-C charger.

The commission will be able to set standards for wireless charging in the future, said Alex Agius Saliba, the lead negotiator for the European Parliament, as the EU does not want to “end up in a situation where we will be legislating for a market which is basically dying out.” BM

