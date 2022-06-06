The tail fins of passenger aircraft, operated by Ryanair Holdings Plc, on the tarmac at London Stansted Airport, operated by Manchester Airport Plc, in Stansted, U.K., on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. The U.K. will no longer require vaccinated travelers to take a Covid-19 test before boarding a flight to the country, after airlines hard-hit by the omicron variant lobbied for the rules to be eased. Photographer: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Europe’s largest low-cost airline imposed the measure to prevent the use of fraudulent passports, the company said in a statement on Monday.

“If they are unable to complete this questionnaire, they will be refused travel and issued with a full refund,” Ryanair said.

The quiz contains 15 general knowledge questions about South Africa, including a multiple choice to identify the nation’s capital, according to a copy published by the Beeld newspaper. Others asked which side of the road people drive on and the name of the country’s highest mountain.

Afrikaans is the third-most spoken first language in South Africa, behind Zulu and Xhosa. It is a legacy of the earliest colonists from the Netherlands in the 17th century, and was a cause of contention during the apartheid era over attempts to enforce its use in schools.

News of the measure prompted a backlash on South African social media over the weekend. Alex Macheras, an independent aviation analyst, called it “categorically insane and discriminatory.”

By John Bowker and Siddharth Philip

Jun 6, 2022, 11:50 AM – Updated on Jun 6, 2022, 11:50 AM

