Monaco’s Princess Charlene tests positive for Covid-19 as French cases rebound

Princess Charlene of Monaco arrives for the start of the Formula One Grand Prix of Monaco at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo, Monaco, 29 May 2022. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
By Reuters
06 Jun 2022
PARIS, June 4 (Reuters) - Princess Charlene of Monaco, who had been away from the principality for months due to health issues, has tested positive for Covid-19, the palace said in a statement, as the number of cases in neighbouring France begin to rise again.

The 44-year-old former Olympics champion, who married Prince Albert in 2011, returned to Monaco in March as her health improved, the royal palace said at the time. She only recently resumed official duties.

The palace said there were no concerns about her condition and she would isolate according to health protocols.

The positive test comes a day after France’s Public Health Authority said it had seen a rebound in cases this week for the first time in months with a 7-day average of about 20,000 daily cases.

Guillaume Spaccaferri, epidemiologist at the Public Health Authority, told a news conference on Friday the rise in numbers was likely down to a new Omicron variant and the end of all Covid-19 restrictions in the country.

So far, there was not a notable impact on hospitalisations or intensive care units, he said.

(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Mark Potter)

"Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]"

