Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations: Bold, bright and… a little loud

Prince Louis of Cambridge reacts to the RAF flypast during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 02, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
03 Jun 2022
In 2022, the Queen of England became "the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee", marking the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne, on 6 February 1952. Here is an incomplete gallery of images of the four-day-long celebrations.

Royal fans Caellia (L) and Yoshilen wear costumes as they arrive on the Mall to celebrate the first day of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, on June 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
A young boy waves a Union Jack flag as he enjoys the Platinum Jubilee in Trafalgar square on June 2, 2022 in London, England.  (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
Members of the public gather outside St Paul’s Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England.  (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Royal supporters get ready to spend the night on the Mall after setting up their tents ahead of the upcoming Jubilee events on June 01, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Members of the public walk along the Mall ahead of a flypast to celebrate the first day of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, on June 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
A model maker places a model of the Queen on a representation of The Mall during a Queen’s Platinum Jubilee photocall at Legoland Windsor on May 31, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge travel in a carriage ahead of a flypast to celebrate the first day of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, on June 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge and Prince George of Cambridge travel in a horse-drawn carriage during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 2, 2022 in London, England. Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen’s Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. (Photo by Adrian Dennis – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
People wearing Union Jack outfits enjoy the Platinum Jubilee on June 2, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
Royal supporters get ready to spend the night on the Mall after setting up their tents ahead of the upcoming Jubilee events on June 01, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Royal supporters get ready to spend the night on the Mall after setting up their tents ahead of the upcoming Jubilee events on June 01, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
A look-alike of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II waves at people on The Mall ahead of the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II in London, Britain, 01 June 2022. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
A protester is arrested by police during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London, Britain, 02 June 2022. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
A protester is held by police after calling for the reclamation of Royal Land by rushing onto the Mall as a military band leads the Trooping the Colour parade on June 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
A protester is carried away after calling for the reclamation of Royal Land by rushing onto the Mall as a military band lead the Trooping the Colour parade on June 02, 2022 in London, England.  (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte during Trooping The Colour on June 2, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Image
Mia Grace Tindall watch the Trooping of the Colour on June 2, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Members of the Household Division during Trooping The Colour on June 2, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Matt Dunham – WPA Pool/Getty Image
The mascot Irish wolfhound dog of the Irish Guards, a regiment of the Household Division Foot Guards, walks with its handler during the Trooping the Colour at Horse Guards on June 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Mitchell – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
The mascot Irish wolfhound dog of the Irish Guards, a regiment of the Household Division Foot Guards, walks with its handler during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 2, 2022 in London, England.  (Photo by Adrian Dennis – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince Louis of Cambridge during the Trooping the Colour parade at Horse Guards on June 02, 2022 in London, England.  (Photo by Jeff Mitchell – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
The RAF perform a flypast over the Horeguards parade, on June 2, 2022 in London, England. Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen’s Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century. It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. (Photo by Roland Hoskins – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
(L-R) Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge on the balcony of Buckingham Palace watch the RAF flypast during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace watch the RAF flypast during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 02, 2022 in London, England.  (Photo by Paul Grover – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Edward, Duke of Kent watch from the balcony at Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour ceremony parade on June 2, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
In this image released on 31 May, children from Gateway Academy in Westminster join MCC staff, Members and representatives from local community groups and businesses to form a giant 70 to mark the Platinum Jubilee of MCC Patron, HM Queen Elizabeth II on the outfield at Lord’s Cricket Ground, in London England. Lord’s will host the first England men’s Test Match of the season against New Zealand starting on 2 June during the four-day Platinum Jubilee national holiday. (Photo by Jim Meehan/Getty Images for MCC)
Meghan Markle (C-L), the Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex arrive for the National Service of Thanksgiving as part of the celebrations of Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, at St Paul’s Cathedral in London, Britain, 03 June 2022. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL
Queen Elizabeth II waits inside before the lighting of the Principal Platinum Jubilee Beacon at Windsor Castle on June 2, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II prepares to touch the Commonwealth Nations Globe to start the lighting of the Principal Beacon outside of Buckingham Palace in London, from the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, as part of Platinum Jubilee celebrations on June 2, 2022 in Windsor, England. More than 2,800 beacons are lit at Buckingham Palace and across the UK, including atop the four highest peaks, as well as on the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, and British Overseas Territories. Flaming tributes will be seen in 54 Commonwealth capitals across five continents, from Tonga and Samoa in the South Pacific to Belize in the Caribbean. (Photo by Steve Parsons-Pool/Getty Images)
Members of the public attend the beacon lighting at Buckingham Palace on June 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II departs after the lighting of the Principal Platinum Jubilee Beacon ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, June 2, 2022. (Photo by Toby Melville – WPA Pool/Getty Images) DM/ ML
