Newsdeck

Queen skips Friday jubilee events

Queen Elizabeth to miss Friday Jubilee event due to mobility discomfort

epa09992097 People gather along the Mall to watch a fly past form the Red Arrows during Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London, Britain, 02 June 2022. Britain is enjoying a four day holiday weekend to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee marking the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 06 February 1952. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
By Reuters
03 Jun 2022
0

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth will no longer attend Friday's Service of Thanksgiving for her seven decades as monarch after experiencing some mobility discomfort when she appeared at a military parade on Thursday, Buckingham Palace said.

The queen had been due to attend the service at St Paul’s Cathedral on the second day of celebrations for her Platinum Jubilee.

Earlier on Thursday she appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, waving to thousands of well wishers.

“The Queen greatly enjoyed today’s Birthday Parade and Flypast but did experience some discomfort,” the palace said.

“Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow’s National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend.”

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted