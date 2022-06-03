Chris Shelton, 36, helps his son Luke Shelton, 7, steady a firearm at the George R. Brown Convention Center during the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual convention on May 28, 2022 in Houston, Texas. “I believe the first and foremost thing children should learn, or anyone holding a firearm, is firearm safety. The first rule of firearm safety is that your finger should not go on the trigger until you are ready to shoot and I’ve taught my son that over the last 3 years. I’ve seen him be more disciplined in that than most of the people here. Now that he’s 7, I have no problem with handing him a fully loaded firearm because I am 100% confident that he will be safe,” said Luke Shelton’s father Chris when asked about allowing his son to engage with firearms. The annual National Rifle Association comes days after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas which left 19 students and 2 adults dead, with the gunman fatally shot by law enforcement officers. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)