Our World in Pictures: Week 22 of 2022

Chris Shelton, 36, helps his son Luke Shelton, 7, steady a firearm at the George R. Brown Convention Center during the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual convention on May 28, 2022 in Houston, Texas. “I believe the first and foremost thing children should learn, or anyone holding a firearm, is firearm safety. The first rule of firearm safety is that your finger should not go on the trigger until you are ready to shoot and I’ve taught my son that over the last 3 years. I’ve seen him be more disciplined in that than most of the people here. Now that he’s 7, I have no problem with handing him a fully loaded firearm because I am 100% confident that he will be safe,” said Luke Shelton’s father Chris when asked about allowing his son to engage with firearms. The annual National Rifle Association comes days after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas which left 19 students and 2 adults dead, with the gunman fatally shot by law enforcement officers. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
03 Jun 2022
Shocking, moving, terrifying, surprising... These are the images of some of this week’s events around the world.

Luke Shelton, 7, picks up a handgun at the George R. Brown Convention Center during the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual convention on May 28, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
The Martinez family view rifles at the George R. Brown Convention Center during the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual convention on May 28, 2022 in Houston, Texas.  (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
A young boy examines a rifle at the George R. Brown Convention Center during the National Rifle Association (NRA) annual convention on May 27, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Gillian Rodriguez of Boerne, Texas, pays respect at a memorial dedicated to the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on June 2, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
People visit memorials for victims of the May 24th mass shooting on May 27, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two adults were killed on Tuesday during a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School after a man entered the school through an unlocked door and barricaded himself in a classroom where the victims were located. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
People visit a memorial for the victims of the Robb Elementary School mass shooting at the City of Uvalde Town Square on May 29, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the recent mass shootings from the White House on June 02, 2022 in Washington, DC. In a prime-time address Biden spoke on the need for Congress to pass gun control legislation following a wave of mass shootings including the killing of 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas and a racially-motivated shooting in Buffalo, New York that left 10 dead. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Ukrainian boys Andrii, aged 12 and his friend Valentyn 6, play at being soldiers and man their makeshift checkpoint in their village next to a school crossing. The two boys have become well known to passing motorists on May 27, 2022 in Stoyanka, Ukraine. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Family, friends and comrades of Ukrainian soldier Bogdan Kryvytskyi attend his funeral on June 02, 2022 in Boyarka, Ukraine. Bodgan was killed on 25th May fighting the Russian invasion near Slovyansk Donetsk. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
A couple get married in Saint Michael’s Cathedral as the city hosts events to celebrate Kyiv Day on the last weekend of May on May 29, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
A couple kiss in the spring sunshine near St. Andrew’s Church in Kyiv old town as the city hosts events to celebrate Kyiv Day on the last weekend of May on May 28, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.  (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Two Ukrainian soldiers enjoy a tender off-duty moment near the village of Stoyanka on May 30, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. As Russia concentrates its attack on the east and south of the country, residents of the Kyiv region are returning to assess the war’s toll on their communities. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
An animator, painted in the national colors of Ukraine, makes soap bubbles during an event at Okhmatdyt children’s hospital in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 01 June 2022, on the occasion of the International Day for Protection of Children. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK
A health worker holds a Beijing Health Code for people to scan as they line up for a nucleic acid test to detect COVID-19 at a testing site in the Central Business District, after many people returned to work on May 31, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
Several people clear water from their houses in Havana, Cuba, 03 June 2022. The remnant of Hurricane Agatha, which left nine dead and four missing in Mexico, is causing intense and persistent rains this Friday in western Cuba. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa
A classic car drives down a flooded street in Havana, Cuba, 03 June 2022. The remnant of Hurricane Agatha, which left nine dead and four missing in Mexico, is causing intense and persistent rains this Friday in western Cuba. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa
Derailed coaches at the scene of a train accident in Burgrain, near the resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, 03 June 2022. According to the police and local officials, at least 3 people are reported dead and dozens were injured in the train derailment. The regional train was heading north from the German Alps towards Munich. EPA-EFE/NETWORK PICTURES
Derailed coaches at the scene of a train accident in Burgrain, near the resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, 03 June 2022. EPA-EFE/NETWORK PICTURES
Actor Johnny Depp waves to supporters from his vehicle as he leaves a Fairfax County Courthouse May 27, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia.  (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Actress Amber Heard departs the Fairfax County Courthouse on May 27, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Kirsten Santos of Richmond, Texas, reacts while competing during the 94th Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Maryland, USA, 02 June 2022. This year 234 spellers competed for the title of champion in the 94th Scripps National Spelling Bee. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
Harini Logan (L) of San Antonio, Texas, holds up the trophy and reacts with members of her family, after winning the 94th Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Maryland, USA, 02 June 2022. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
A model presents a creation by the Sankofa Menino brand during the 53rd Sao Paulo Fashion Week, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 02 June 2022. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra
Models present creations from the Sankofa Menino brand during the 53rd Sao Paulo Fashion Week, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 02 June 2022. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra
A model presents a creation by the Sankofa Menino brand during the 53rd Sao Paulo Fashion Week, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 02 June 2022. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra
A model presents a creation by the Sankofa Naya Violeta brand during the 53rd Sao Paulo Fashion Week, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 02 June 2022.  EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra
A model presents a creation by the Sankofa Naya Violeta brand during the 53rd Sao Paulo Fashion Week, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 02 June 2022. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra
A baby Galapagos giant albino tortoise is photographed next to another baby and a Galapagos giant tortoise in the Tropiquarium in Servion, Switzerland, 02 June 2022. EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT. DM/ ML
