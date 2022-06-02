People (C) walk through a street at a neighborhood a day before a UN-brokered truce ends, in Sana'a, Yemen, 01 June 2022. Humanitarian agencies have urged the warring parties in Yemen to prolong a UN-mediated two-month nationwide truce before it expires 02 June 2022. The UN seeks to establish a permanent ceasefire between the Houthis and the Saudi-backed Yemeni government and revive peace talks on ending the seven-year old war. The truce deal included a halt to military operations across Yemen and Houthis-launched cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia and permitting some commercial flights from Houthi-held Sana?a airport. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB

Delegations from the Saudi-backed government and the movement are expected to return to the Jordanian capital Amman to continued talks, Yemeni official said.

The truce had seen a halt to major military operations in Yemen and cross-border attacks in the seven-year war between a Saudi-led coalition and the Iran-aligned Houthi group, and helped to ease a humanitarian crisis that has left millions hungry.

“For the past two months, Yemenis have experienced the tangible benefits of the truce,” United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg said in a statement.

The truce is the most significant step in years towards ending the conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and added tensions to an already strained relationship between Riyadh and Washington.

Grundberg said it had provided “a rare glimmer of hope”.

The renewed agreement will allow for fuel ships to continue to dock into Houthi-held Hodeidah port and some commercial flights from the airport in the capital Sanaa, which is controlled by the group.

There had been intense efforts to salvage the deal which was threatened by stalled talks on reopening roads in disputed Taiz, where Houthi troops have imposed a siege for years.

The United Nations is also seeking to start broader political discussions including on shoring up Yemen’s devastated economy, government revenues and public sector salaries.

Riyadh wants to exit a costly war that had been in military stalemate for years with the Houthis controlling most big urban centres. The conflict is widely seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 against the Houthis after they ousted the internationally recognised government from the capital Sanaa.

By Aziz El Yaakoubi

(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by John Stonestreet and Barbara Lewis)