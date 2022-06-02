Covid-19

COVID-19

Africa’s Covid-19 deaths to fall by 94% in 2022, WHO analysis shows

A Soweto resident walks in front of an informative graffiti art work educating local Soweto residents about the dangers of the coronavirus, Johannesburg, South Africa, 30 November 2021. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
By Reuters
02 Jun 2022
0

JOHANNESBURG, June 2 (Reuters) - Deaths on the African continent from Covid-19 are expected to fall by nearly 94 percent in 2022 compared to last year, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday, citing its own modelling.

Although African countries struggled early in the pandemic to secure Covid-19 vaccines as rich countries hoarded available doses, many are now well-supplied with shots but are having difficulties getting them into arms. The reasons include hesitancy and logistics.

As of the end of May, Africa had reported over 11.8 million confirmed Covid-19 cases and more than 250,000 deaths, according to data from the WHO Africa’s office, which will publish more details of its modelling later in the day.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru and Alexander Winning in Johannesburg; Editing by James Macharia Chege)

"Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]"

