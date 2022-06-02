A Soweto resident walks in front of an informative graffiti art work educating local Soweto residents about the dangers of the coronavirus, Johannesburg, South Africa, 30 November 2021. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Although African countries struggled early in the pandemic to secure Covid-19 vaccines as rich countries hoarded available doses, many are now well-supplied with shots but are having difficulties getting them into arms. The reasons include hesitancy and logistics.

As of the end of May, Africa had reported over 11.8 million confirmed Covid-19 cases and more than 250,000 deaths, according to data from the WHO Africa’s office, which will publish more details of its modelling later in the day.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru and Alexander Winning in Johannesburg; Editing by James Macharia Chege)