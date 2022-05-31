Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to the Kharkiv region, Ukraine, 29 May 2022, amid the Russian invasion. According to the Ukrainian presidential office, Zelensky visited the frontline positions in the east of the country and presented state awards to the military during a working trip to the Kharkiv region. EPA-EFE/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT

The list of suspects includes “top military, politicians and propaganda agents of Russia”, prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova told a news conference in The Hague.

Venediktova said Estonia, Latvia and Slovakia had decided to join an international investigation team in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch and Stephanie van den Berg, writing by Bart Meijer; Editing by Kevin Liffey)