Ukraine war

Ukraine has identified 600 Russian war crime suspects

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to the Kharkiv region, Ukraine, 29 May 2022, amid the Russian invasion. According to the Ukrainian presidential office, Zelensky visited the frontline positions in the east of the country and presented state awards to the military during a working trip to the Kharkiv region. EPA-EFE/UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT
By Reuters
31 May 2022
THE HAGUE, May 31 (Reuters) - Ukraine has identified more than 600 Russian war crime suspects and has started prosecuting around 80 of them, Kyiv's top prosecutor said on Tuesday.

The list of suspects includes “top military, politicians and propaganda agents of Russia”, prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova told a news conference in The Hague.

Venediktova said Estonia, Latvia and Slovakia had decided to join an international investigation team in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch and Stephanie van den Berg, writing by Bart Meijer; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

