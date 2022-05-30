View of flood waters in Chilpancingo, Mexico, 17 September 2013. The Mexican government confirmed 47 peiple died due to the heavy rains and landslides caused by the hurrican 'Ingrid' and the storm 'Manuel'. EPA/LENIN OCAMPO TORRES

A Category 2 storm and the first hurricane to form in the eastern Pacific this year, Agatha was blowing maximum sustained winds of 110 mph (177 kph) at 7 a.m. (1200 GMT), the Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Authorities have set up 200 shelters along the coastal region of Oaxaca with capacity to shelter 26,000 people, according to local civil protection officials.

Agatha is expected to dump 10 to 16 inches (25-41 cm) of rain on Oaxaca, and up to 20 inches in some areas, which could spark lethal flash flooding and mudslides, the NHC said.

Heavy rains are also expected to douse the state of Chiapas, as well as Veracruz, Tabasco and eastern parts of Guerrero.

Agatha is unlikely to change in strength much before reaching land, and should then weaken rapidly as it dissipates over southeastern Mexico by late Tuesday, the NHC said.

By Jose Cortes

(Reporting by Jose CortesEditing by Alistair Bell)