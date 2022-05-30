Newsdeck

KZN death toll reaches 459

Death Toll From Flooding in South Africa’s KZN Rises to 459

By Bloomberg
30 May 2022
0

(Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s government has recorded 459 fatalities due to recent floods in the eastern and coastal KwaZulu-Natal province, Premier Sihle Zikalala told reporters on Sunday. 

By Amogelang Mbatha

Word Count: 90
Last month, the province suffered the worst flooding in almost three decades during a severe storm. The individuals who were affected by the natural disaster are receiving aid from the government and other social partners.

Qatar delivered humanitarian aid on Sunday comprising food, clothing, and medical supplies to support the government-led interventions in KZN.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted