Newsdeck

Toronto police shoot gun wielding suspect near schools

Toronto police shoot man carrying gun near schools

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. and Springfield Armory Inc. semi-automatic pistols for sale at Hiram's Guns / Firearms Unknown store in El Cajon, California, U.S., on Monday, April 26, 2021. President Joe Biden's planned executive actions would crack down on "ghost guns," which can be assembled from kits and are not traceable by law enforcement because they lack serial numbers, as well as braces for pistols that make firearms more stable and accurate. Photographer: Bing Guan/Bloomberg
By Reuters
27 May 2022
0

May 26 (Reuters) - Toronto police shot and wounded a man who was walking down a street carrying a gun in a city neighborhood, prompting five nearby schools to be placed on lockdown, officials said on Thursday.

Medics were at the scene of the incident, and there is no wider threat to public safety, Toronto Police said on Twitter. The suspect, whose condition was not immediately clear, was described as a male in his late teens or early 20s, the police said.

The incident occurred in Port Union, a residential area north of Toronto’s city centre. All the school lockdowns were lifted after several hours, the Toronto District School Board said.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub and Eric Beech; Editing by Leslie Adler and Sandra Maler)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted