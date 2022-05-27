Maverick Life

Our World in Pictures: Week 21 of 2022

A child holds roses outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, US, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. President Joe Biden mourned the killing of at least 19 children and two teachers in a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, decrying their deaths as senseless and demanding action to try to curb the violence. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
By Maverick Life Editors
27 May 2022
Shocking, moving, terrifying, surprising... These are the images of some of this week’s events around the world.

A resident embraces a sheriff after a vigil for victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, US, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Residents embrace after a vigil for victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, US, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A memorial is seen surrounding the Robb Elementary School sign following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 26, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. According to reports, 19 students and 2 adults were killed, with the gunman fatally shot by law enforcement. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
A resident attends a church service in Uvalde, Texas, US, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Photographer: Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke attends a vigil for the 21 people killed at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke interrupts a press conference held by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott following a shooting yesterday at Robb Elementary School which left 21 dead including 19 children, on May 25, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) flexes her muscles during a Bikers for Trump campaign event held at the Crazy Acres Bar & Grill on May 20, 2022 in Plainville, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
People become emotional at the City of Uvalde Town Square during a prayer vigil in the wake of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas.  (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)
Members of the community gather at the City of Uvalde Town Square for a prayer vigil in the wake of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)
Community member Amanda Welch brings flowers to lay at Robb Elementary School on May 25, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
People embrace near a memorial for the shooting victims outside of Tops grocery store on May 20, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. 18-year-old Payton Gendron is accused of the mass shooting that killed 10 people at the Tops grocery store on the east side of Buffalo on May 14th and is being investigated as a hate crime. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
A person observes a memorial for the shooting victims outside of Tops market on May 20, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Irpin resident Halyna (surname withheld) explains how she lived throughout the Russian invasion hiding in a cellar. She and neighbours are still living in their destroyed apartments which have no electricity amenities or roof. She and other residents cook on an open fire outside their devastated apartment block. May 19, 2022 in Irpin, Ukraine. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
People photograph and inspect destroyed Russian main battle tanks and armoured vehicles laying beside a road on May 25, 2022 in Irpin, Ukraine.  (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
A cat slumbers on a war-destroyed car on May 26, 2022 in Irpin, Ukraine. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Forget-me-not flowers painted around bullet and shrapnel holes by Canadian artist Ivanka Siolkowsky in the war-torn suburb of Bucha on May 23, 2022 in Bucha, Ukraine. Silolkowsky is of Ukrainian descent and initially left Toronto at the beginning of the Russian invasion to help with refugees at the Polish border eventually volunteering to help in Bucha. She painted her first flower around a bullet hole after speaking to a resident who said “The bullet holes in my fence remind me of all that I’ve lost” which gave her the idea. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
An artwork of a bird is sprayed on the side of a destroyed Russian main battle tank laying beside a road on May 25, 2022 in Irpin, Ukraine. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
Deputy president David Mabuza is welcomed at the Air Force Base Bloemspruit during a visit on May 26, 2022 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.  (Photo by Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisis Louw)
Olaf Scholz, Germany’s chancellor, left, and Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa’s president, during a news conference at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa, on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Scholz is visiting South Africa as part of his first African tour since becoming chancellor. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer stands behind a United States national flag while participating in a news conference with Senate Democrats, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 18 May 2022. Schumer reiterated his party’s support for abortion rights, discussed midterm elections and Democrats’ upcoming legislative agenda. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
A guest arrives for the screening of ‘Broker (Les Bonnes Etoiles)’ during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 26 May 2022. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
Guests arrive for the screening of ‘Broker (Les Bonnes Etoiles)’ during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 26 May 2022. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
Priscilla Presley attends the photocall for ‘Elvis’ during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 26 May 2022. The festival runs from 17 to 28 May. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO
Bella Hadid (C) arrives for the screening of ‘Broker (Les Bonnes Etoiles)’ during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 26 May 2022. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
A guest arrives for the screening of ‘Broker (Les Bonnes Etoiles)’ during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 26 May 2022. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
A guest arrives for the screening of ‘Broker (Les Bonnes Etoiles)’ during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 26 May 2022. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
Olivia DeJonge departs the screening of “Elvis” during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Tom Hanks attends the screening of “Elvis” during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
A couple poses during a mass wedding for 34 couples at Uyuni Salt Flats on May 20, 2022 in Uyuni, Bolivia. The civil registration organized an open opportunity for citizens from all over Bolivia to get married in the first mass wedding at the Uyuni salt flats. (Photo by Gaston Brito Miserocchi/Getty Images) 
Alpacas dressed as pirates are seen outside the Fairfax County Courthouse on May 25, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. The Depp v. Heard, a defamation trial brought by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard is in its last week of trial. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
A herd of camels searching for water on the roadside between Wajir and Garissa, Kenya, on Friday, May 20, 2022. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has warned that global warming, caused by greenhouse gas emissions, is leading to more extreme weather events and African nations are among those that will face heightened food and water insecurity. Photographer: Simon Marks/Bloomberg via Getty Images
“Mori no Komichi”, designed by Kengo Kuma, part of The Tokyo Toilet art project, which employed 16 world-famous designers to revamp 17 public restrooms in the capital, in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, May 22, 2022.  Photographer: Takaaki Iwabu/Bloomberg via Getty Images
“Toumei”, designed by Shigeru Ban, part of The Tokyo Toilet art project, which employed 16 world-famous designers to revamp 17 public restrooms in the capital, in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Photographer: Takaaki Iwabu/Bloomberg via Getty Images. DM/ ML
