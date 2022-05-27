Business Maverick

The Davos Quiz

Round three with Lourens van Rensburg, head of Corporate and Institutional Banking, and Marc Kahn, Global Head, People & Organisation and Executive for ESG for Investec. In this episode, I quiz my guests on who said what at the World Economic Forum, and we discuss Ukraine, the commercialisation of Space, quantum computing, Elon Musk and ESG.

 

In conversation with Investec.

 

