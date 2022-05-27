Read more: ‘Baby Shark’ Drive You Nuts? Creator Warns Penguins Are Next

South Korea’s IPO market has cooled this year, despite the successful debut of battery maker LG Energy Solution in January, with a series of companies canceling plans to float amid a broader market slump. Conglomerate SK Group delayed plans to list its battery unit and an app market operator, while builder Hyundai Engineering & Construction withdrew its IPO.

Shares of Samsung Publishing Co, which held almost 17% of Pinkfong as of the end of November, surged by the daily limit of 30% on Wednesday on the IPO speculation. The stock then plunged 13% on Thursday after Pinkfong Chief Executive Officer Kim Minseok posted a comment on Facebook saying “how come this journalist is aware of an IPO plan that I don’t know?”

The stock rose as much as 6.7% in early trading Friday before paring gains. BM