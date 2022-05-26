The Build Our Boyz foundation has male mentors who coach the boys in soccer and life skills. (Photo: Supplied by GroundUp)

Genevieve Ally started the Build our Boyz Foundation in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg. Here she explains how the organisation, through activities like soccer, helps boys in this tough neighbourhood, stay in school.

You can connect with Build our Boyz via their Facebook page.

First published by GroundUp.