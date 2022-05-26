Amplats is prepared to share its windfall profits with employees, Chief Executive Officer Natascha Viljoen said.

“When we saw really good prices, that is where we build into our employee share scheme, a process that if times are good, we also share if the times are good,” she said.

Read: South Africa Union Says Wage Deal Agreed With Anglo Platinum

With the specter of South Africa’s longest-ever mining strike in 2014 looming over negotiations, producers of platinum-group metals have lately settled on wage deals fairly smoothly. The nation is the world’s top supplier of platinum and rhodium, and is also the biggest palladium producer after Russia, metals that are key to curbing vehicle emissions.

Amplats agreed to give its workers a monthly increase of 1,150 rand ($73) in the first year of the deal, which will then climb to 1,500 rand by the fifth year. A 7.5% increase for the lowest paid workers is above South Africa’s 5.9% inflation rate in April.

The company will keep working toward lifting the wages of the lowest paid, Viljoen said. Amplats and the unions are flexible about renegotiating the agreement if South Africa’s inflation climbs above 7.5% or falls below 3%, she said.