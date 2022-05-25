“We want cooperation in areas where we have shared concern, like climate adaptation and mitigation,” Ardern told reporters. “We want quality investment in infrastructure. We don’t want militarization. We don’t want an escalation in tension. We want peace and stability.”

Ardern spoke to reporters after meetings in New York on the first day of a trade and tourism visit to the US. She is yet to confirm a White House meeting with President Joe Biden. A recording of the news conference was published by the NZ Herald.

Asked about China’s role in the Pacific, Ardern said it is not necessarily just its presence but “the nature of that presence and the intention around it.”

Draft versions of the agreement between China and the Solomon Islands appear to give scope for construction of a military base on the archipelago, although both countries deny this. China has said the pact covers maintenance of social order, humanitarian assistance and natural disaster response.

“What we will question is whether or not some of those arrangements are even necessary,” said Ardern. “We have existing partnerships that New Zealand and Australia have offered. They remain and we will keep them on the table.”

Ahead of a potential White House meeting, Ardern reiterated that New Zealand will continue to be a strong advocate for the US joining the CPTPP trade pact. The Biden administration has proposed an alternative 13-nation Indo-Pacific Economic Framework that includes New Zealand.

“The CPTPP is an existing framework that offers a significant amount from New Zealand’s perspective,” Ardern said. The US has “proposed an alternate framework. Our mission as a country needs to be to keep our aspirations high but also work with what’s on the table.” BM