World

MASS MASSACRE

Fourteen students and a teacher killed in Texas school shooting

A US Secret Service officer lowers the American flag over the White House following the recent mass shooting at a Texas elementary school on 24 May 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
25 May 2022
0

The shooter, an 18-year-old, was killed by responding officers, Governor Greg Abbott said during a briefing on Tuesday.

Fourteen students and one teacher were killed during a massacre at a Texas elementary school, the deadliest US school shooting in more than four years. 

The shooter, an 18-year-old, was killed by responding officers, Governor Greg Abbott said during a briefing on Tuesday that was broadcast on Twitter by a WFAA reporter. 

Two police officers were shot but not hurt seriously, the governor said. The last time a school shooting resulted in such a death toll was in February 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, when 17 perished.

“He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher,” Abbott said. The shooter “is deceased and it’s believed responding officers killed him”.

The shooting occurred in the town of Uvalde, a community of about 16,000 residents 137km west of San Antonio, the Lone Star State’s second-largest city. The shooter was armed with a handgun and possibly a rifle, the governor said.

“We’re in the process of obtaining detailed background information on the subject, his motive, the types of weapons used, the legal authority to possess them, and conduct a comprehensive crime scene investigation and reconstruction,” the governor said. DM 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted