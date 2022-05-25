A US Secret Service officer lowers the American flag over the White House following the recent mass shooting at a Texas elementary school on 24 May 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Fourteen students and one teacher were killed during a massacre at a Texas elementary school, the deadliest US school shooting in more than four years.

The shooter, an 18-year-old, was killed by responding officers, Governor Greg Abbott said during a briefing on Tuesday that was broadcast on Twitter by a WFAA reporter.

Two police officers were shot but not hurt seriously, the governor said. The last time a school shooting resulted in such a death toll was in February 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, when 17 perished.

“He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher,” Abbott said. The shooter “is deceased and it’s believed responding officers killed him”.

The shooting occurred in the town of Uvalde, a community of about 16,000 residents 137km west of San Antonio, the Lone Star State’s second-largest city. The shooter was armed with a handgun and possibly a rifle, the governor said.

“We’re in the process of obtaining detailed background information on the subject, his motive, the types of weapons used, the legal authority to possess them, and conduct a comprehensive crime scene investigation and reconstruction,” the governor said. DM