A warm welcome from Davos

Business Maverick Editor Tim Cohen discusses the first day of an unusual World Economic Forum in Davos with Investec executives, Lourens van Rensburg, head of Corporate and Institutional Banking and Dr Marc Kahn, Global Head, People & Organisation and Executive for ESG. In this discussion we cover what is unusual about this year’s Davos, the South African delegation, some of the economic talking points, and the impact of the Ukraine conflict on the event.

 

