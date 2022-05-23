Maverick Life

2022 Cannes Film Festival: On the red carpet, protests highlighting sexual and gender-based violence

A protester makes her way onto the red carpet during the "Three Thousand Years Of Longing (Trois Mille Ans A T'Attendre)" Red Carpet during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
23 May 2022
Here is an incomplete yet striking gallery from the red carpet of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in France.

Members of the feminist movement “Les Colleuses” hold a banner, displaying the names of 129 women who died as a result of domestic violence ahead of the screening of “Holy Spider” during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Marisa Borini and Carla Bruni attend the screening of “Forever Young (Les Amandiers)” during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Jessica Wang attends the screening of “Forever Young (Les Amandiers)” during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)
Sam Webb, Sharon Stone and Adam Senn attend the screening of “Forever Young (Les Amandiers)” during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Sharon Stone attends the screening of “Forever Young (Les Amandiers)” during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
Sharon Stone attends the screening of “Forever Young (Les Amandiers)” during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Raline Shah attends the screening of “Forever Young (Les Amandiers)” during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)
Isabelle Adjani attends the screening of “Forever Young (Les Amandiers)” during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Isabelle Adjani attends the screening of “Forever Young (Les Amandiers)” during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)
Flora Coquerel attends the screening of “Forever Young (Les Amandiers)” during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Tilda Swinton arrives for the screening of ‘R.M.N.’ during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 21 May 2022. The movie is presented in the Official Competition of the festival which runs from 17 to 28 May. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
Aditi Rao Hydari attends the screening of “Forever Young (Les Amandiers)” during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)
Isabelle Huppert attends the screening of “Forever Young (Les Amandiers)” during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images)
Aya Nakamura arrives for the screening of ‘Armageddon Time’ during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 19 May 2022. The movie is presented in the Official Competition of the festival which runs from 17 to 28 May. EPA-EFE/John Phillips / POOL
Hofit Golan arrives for the screening of ‘Triangle of Sadness’ during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 21 May 2022. The movie is presented in the Official Competition of the festival which runs from 17 to 28 May. EPA-EFE/JOE MAHER / POOL
Kimberley Garner attends the screening of “Forever Young (Les Amandiers)” during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pool/Getty Images)
Carla Bruni (L) takes pictures next to festival director Thierry Fremaux prior the screening of ‘Triangle of Sadness’ during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 21 May 2022. The movie is presented in the Official Competition of the festival which runs from 17 to 28 May. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
Sira Pevida arrives for the screening of ‘Triangle Of Sadness’ during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 21 May 2022. The movie is presented in the Official Competition of the festival which runs from 17 to 28 May. EPA-EFE/JOE MAHER / POOL
Cindy Bruna arrives for the screening of ‘Armageddon Time’ during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 19 May 2022. The movie is presented in the Official Competition of the festival which runs from 17 to 28 May. EPA-EFE/John Phillips / POOL
A little girl walks the red carpet next to photographers as guests arrive for the screening of ‘Final Cut (Coupez!)’ and the Opening Ceremony of the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 17 May 2022. The festival runs from 17 to 28 May. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN. DM/ ML
