Maverick Citizen

POLITICALLY AWEH (VIDEO)

SA government’s Covid-19 management in the crosshairs

By Politically Aweh
22 May 2022
Two years since South Africa’s first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the team at South Africa’s leading satirical news show, Politically Aweh, takes stock of the government’s handling of the crisis.

In a new video presented by Céline Tshika the slow response from provincial health departments and an already failing public healthcare system are highlighted as key factors that hampered South Africa’s ability to save lives.

“The local version of the epidemic has been extremely severe and a lot more people have died relative to many other settings with an equivalent population,” says health and social security systems specialist at Wits University, Prof Alex van den Heever. “So South Africa is one of the hardest hit countries.” 

Meanwhile, health workers’ experiences of working on the frontline are made real by testimony from Maverick Citizen journalist Estelle Ellis, who covered the pandemic in the Eastern Cape: “There were some people in the smaller hospitals who told me they would go off to hand over to night shift, and then when they came back for their morning shift, everybody in the ward they looked after was dead.” DM

"Information pertaining to Covid-19, vaccines, how to control the spread of the virus and potential treatments is ever-changing. Under the South African Disaster Management Act Regulation 11(5)(c) it is prohibited to publish information through any medium with the intention to deceive people on government measures to address COVID-19. We are therefore disabling the comment section on this article in order to protect both the commenting member and ourselves from potential liability. Should you have additional information that you think we should know, please email [email protected]"

