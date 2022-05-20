Maverick Life

Our World in Pictures: Week 20 of 2022

Olexiy Pshenychnykh, 85, rests in his war-damaged home to the east of Kharkiv on May 18, 2022 in Vilkhivka, Ukraine, which had until recently been occupied by Russian forces. Seniors in the city have been relying on humanitarian aid, as their monthly government pension payments were suspended due to the fighting. In recent weeks Ukrainian forces have advanced towards the Russian border after Russia's offensive on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city stalled. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
By Maverick Life Editors
20 May 2022
Shocking, moving, terrifying, surprising... And at times beautiful. These are the images of some of this week’s events around the world.

As seen from above, the remains of a Russian helicopter lies in a bomb-cratered field on May 16, 2022 in Biskvitne, Ukraine to the east of Kharkiv.  (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in a live link-up video during the opening ceremony for the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)
Farhana Bodi attends the screening of “Final Cut (Coupez!)” and opening ceremony red carpet for the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Leonie Hanne attends the screening of “Top Gun: Maverick” during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Tom Cruise attends the screening of “Top Gun: Maverick” during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)
Tallia Storm attends the screening of “Final Cut (Coupez!)” and opening ceremony red carpet for the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Lori Harvey attends the screening of “Final Cut (Coupez!)” and opening ceremony red carpet for the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
L-R) Jaylin Webb, Anne Hathaway and Michael Banks Repeta arrive for the screening of ‘Armageddon Time’ during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 19 May 2022. The movie is presented in the Official Competition of the festival which runs from 17 to 28 May. EPA-EFE/Guillaume Horcajuelo
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attends the screening of “Armageddon Time” during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
Nidhi Sunil arrives for the screening of ‘Armageddon Time’ during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, 19 May 2022. The movie is presented in the Official Competition of the festival which runs from 17 to 28 May. EPA-EFE/Guillaume Horcajuelo
Havana Hopman poses for a portrait during the New Zealand Olympic Committee Gymnastics selection announcement for the Commonwealth Games at Tristar Gymnastics on May 19, 2022 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images for NZOC)
A girl ballerina is preparing for a performance at the National Museum of Fine Arts, which is open until 00 o’clock in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan,18 May 2022. In the Kyrgyz National Museum of Fine Arts named after Gapar Aitiev, the action “Night of Museums” is being held. EPA-EFE/IGOR KOVALENKO
Joburg Ballet Company dancers perform during a rehearsal for their new show ‘La Traviata -The Ballet’ in Johannesburg, South Africa, 20 May 2022. The distinguished South African choreographer Veronica Paeper is behind the ballet based on the 19th century courtesan known as the Lady of the Camellias. La Traviata tells the story of a woman who sacrifices all for the man she loves. The music is adapted for the ballet from Verdi?s immortal La Traviata. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
Joburg Ballet Company dancers perform during a rehearsal for their new show ‘La Traviata -The Ballet’ in Johannesburg, South Africa, 20 May 2022. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
A couple share a moment together as they relax on the grass at a local park on May 15, 2022 in Beijing, China.  (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
A man jumps into a pool during a heatwave in Sana’a, Yemen, 18 May 2022. The Yemen meteorological service has warned of a heatwave and dry weather in most parts of the Arab country with daytime maximum temperatures ranging between 37-41 degrees Celsius. EPA-EFE/YAHYA ARHAB
Children refresh themselves in sea water on a hot afternoon near the Arabian Sea coast in Mumbai, India, 19 May 2022. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures in Delhi and the National Capital Region are expected to exceed 43 degrees Celsius amid a heat wave sweeping through the country. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
A motorist drives on a flooded street following heavy rainfall in Horamavu area, in Bangalore, India, 20 May 2022. At least six people lost their lives in separate incidents as heavy rain wreaked havoc across Karnataka. The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert (extremely heavy rainfall) for next few days in the coastal districts. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV
A general view showing the water flooded streets in Hormavu area following heavy rainfall in Bangalore, India, 19 May 2022. EPA-EFE/JAGADEESH NV
An Indian man with his face covered to avoid the heatwave as he sits on bricks during a hot afternoon on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, 19 May 2022. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI
Onlookers run to safety as landslide hits near ongoing rescue operation site in Ramban district, south of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 20 May 2022. According to the government official in disaster management department, 10 workers were trapped after part of a tunnel collapsed. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN
People run to safety as landslide hits near ongoing rescue operation site in Ramban district, south of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 20 May 2022. According to the government official in disaster management department, 10 workers were trapped after part of a tunnel collapsed. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN
Rescue workers run for cover as earth movers dig through rubble of a collapsed tunnel in Ramban district, south of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 20 May 2022. According to the government official in disaster management department, 10 workers were trapped after part of a tunnel collapsed. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN
A firefighting helicopter performs a water drop over a brush fire near Griffith Observatory on May 17, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The fire was burning near the observatory, the Greek Theatre and some residences in the vicinity. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Dancers perform on the monumental steps at Sydney Opera House on May 18, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. ‘Encounter Sydney’ is a site-specific dance work featuring dancers from Western-Sydney-based company WE ARE HERE. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)
Nothembi Mkhwebane & Linah Ebony Ngcobo during Basadi In Music Awards CEO’s Legends Luncheon at the Garden Venue on May 18, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The event recognized and celebrated female legends who have paved a way in the music industry. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape)
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall pull pints as they visit Quidi Vidi Brewery during their tour of Quidi Vidi Village on day one of the Platinum Jubilee Royal Tour of Canada on May 17, 2022 in St John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are visiting for three days from 17th to 19th May 2022. The tour forms part of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. (Photo by Jacob King – Pool/Getty Images) DM/ ML
