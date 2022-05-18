Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Europe’s first homegrown battery plant begins shipments

A Lithium-ion prismatic cell battery at the Northvolt Ett AB plant in Skelleftea, Sweden, on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Sweden's Northvolt is leading an effort to forge a regional champion that can beat rivals from Asia.
By Bloomberg
18 May 2022
0

Swedish battery-maker Northvolt AB became the first European firm to start commercial shipments to a carmaker last week, giving shape to the continent’s five-year push to counter Asian dominance in supplying energy cells for electric vehicles. 

The first deliveries, which came from Northvolt’s plant in Skelleftea, Sweden, were made on schedule, a spokesman said. The company is hiring about 150 people per month at the plant, which currently employs about 1,000 workers, he added.

While Northvolt’s launch marks a success for Europe kickstarting an independent battery industry, skyrocketing prices for raw materials including lithium and cobalt have become a concern. For years, China has fostered closer ties with mining companies in Africa and South America, potentially exposing manufacturers elsewhere to supply bottlenecks.

Northvolt, which plans to scale up production over the rest of the year, recently said it had secured more than $50 billion in contracts from electric-car manufacturers including BMW AG, Volkswagen AG, Volvo Car AB and Polestar. Wigardt said the total headcount at the Skelleftea plant will likely reach 4,000, up from a previous estimate of 3,000.

On Monday the company also said it had started commercial EV battery recyling at Hydrovolt in Fredrikstad, Norway, a joint venture with Hydro. Hydrovolt is Europe’s largest electric-vehicle battery recycling plant, with capacity to process around 25,000 batteries annually. BM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted