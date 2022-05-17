It’s no secret that life is getting more expensive, and it turns out the climate crisis has a worrying role in the rise of prices around the world.

As Ken Gillingham writes for the International Monetary Fund, “While the extent of the economic damage cannot be known for certain, strong evidence suggests it could be quite severe.”

The IMF has further stated that “climate change has potential to do significant economic harm, and poses worrying tail risks”.

Here is how climate change could be costing you.

Food on the table

Food is a key resource that climate change is affecting. Crops and livestock are both negatively affected by heat stress, which occurs when areas become warmer than before.

Heat stress impacts the yield and quality of meat and dairy products and a lack of water can diminish grazing land for livestock and decrease the yield of crops.

It also decreases the quality of fruits, vegetables and other crops, affecting taste, texture and nutritional composition.

Ocean acidification, caused by excess carbon dioxide emissions absorbed into seas, dissolves shells of shellfish, damages reefs and marine plant life and harms fish.

Even coffee, an industry that involves over 100 million people across 80 countries, is under threat.

The extreme weather events occurring more frequently as a result of climate change, alongside heat stress, are also affecting the labour capacity of farmers, forcing them to work fewer hours.

A study by Frontiers on farm workers and climate change identified agricultural workers as a particularly vulnerable group who are at an increased risk of health conditions from rising global temperatures.

“Climate events could trigger harvest failure in multiple breadbasket locations”, leading to rising food prices, according to a McKinsey & Co. report on the socioeconomic impacts of climate change.

Extreme weather events also slow down the supply chain and make logistics even more challenging. As product yields decrease, demand increases and supply chains are disrupted. Prices are bound to spike and lead to pressure on consumers.

The clothes on our backs

This year, the fashion industry is expecting an average 3% price increase caused by material shortages and shipping costs – and climate change could make clothing even more expensive.

The fashion industry is another sector that relies on agriculture and, just as with food, apparel crops such as cotton are under threat from the climate crisis.

In its State of Fashion 2022 report, McKinsey says all stages of the apparel supply chain are at risk from climate change.

Heat stress affects farmworkers who grow cotton and also decreases water supply, on which cotton is extremely reliant. In 2020, McKinsey estimated that India, which produces around 24% of the world’s cotton, “could become one of the first places in the world to experience heat waves” that humans cannot survive.

“Moreover, rising heat and humidity levels will impact labour productivity and economic growth in an economy that relies substantially on outdoor work.”

From India, cotton moves to manufacturing plants in sites throughout Southeast Asia, such as Bangladesh and Vietnam, which are threatened by flooding from extreme weather events caused by climate change.

“This could significantly disrupt fashion supply chains and affect business continuity, not to mention raise the volatility of demand in these key consumer markets,” McKinsey’s State of Fashion report finds.

Not only is fashion affected by climate change, but it’s also a significant contributor to the climate crisis – in 2018, the industry produced 2.1 billion tonnes of GHG emissions (4% of the global total) and the equivalent to the combined GHG emissions of France, Germany and the United Kingdom annually, according to McKinsey.

For clothing to be sustainable both environmentally and economically for consumers, the fashion industry has to take decisive action to mitigate its effects on the environment. If not, prices will continue to rise, the climate crisis will continue to worsen and shoppers will be wearing the consequences on their sleeves.

Insuring your future

Extreme weather events such as floods, storms and fires are becoming bigger threats every day, and insurance companies know this.

In 2019, the IMF foresaw rising insurance costs as a result of the climate crisis, saying that policies are “likely to become more expensive or even unavailable in at-risk areas of the world”.

A report by Deloitte states that “with losses mounting, insurers can no longer avoid or postpone addressing the impact of changing climate on their underwriting, pricing, and investment decisions, as well as their bottom lines” as “losses linked directly or indirectly to climate-related risks are likely to keep increasing”.

As these events keep occurring as a result of climate change, insurance companies are likely to raise their prices according to how at-risk an asset is.

Even without insurance prices, the costs to the individual of repairing damage from extreme weather events is going to increase, as more homes and businesses are subject to the effects of climate change.

Deloitte also found that the climate crisis will result in an increase of healthcare and health insurance costs.

“The changes to the physical environment are expected to increase the total cost of healthcare services and delivery borne by the economy,” the report says.

“The financial cost of climate-related health conditions and illnesses will drive up the total cost of care, thereby dragging down the bottom lines of both health systems and health plans alike.”

Keeping the lights on

South Africa’s load shedding woes are keenly felt throughout the country, but the climate crisis is forcing the world to consider the consequences of coal-generated energy.

If SA continues to invest in coal-based power, taxpayers would likely foot the bill as new investments into this form of power generation to meet the nation’s demands beyond 2030 “would incur additional costs of at least R23-billion or a 0.5% increase in the electricity price”, the Energy Systems Research Group found.

As the climate crisis persists, households are also likely to spend more on cooling their homes as temperatures rise. In fact, households with air conditioning already spend 35%-42% more on electricity than homes that don’t have it.

One study in America found that Americans are expected to use more electricity for air conditioning, spending more money on power. Another study in China states that households will have to adapt and divert income and energy consumption towards cooling appliances and away from other uses.

It is clear that products like food, clothing, insurance and electricity are getting more expensive for many reasons, not just the climate crisis.

However, as time goes on and if climate change is not slowed, costs are only going to continue to spiral. DM/ML/OBP