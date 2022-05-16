Business Maverick

New Zealand records its weakest population growth in 30 years

People sit on a bench in Auckland, New Zealand. Photographer: Brendon O'Hagan/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
16 May 2022
The population advanced by just 19,200, or 0.4%, to 5,127,000 at March 31, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday in Wellington. That’s less than the 25,100 gain in the year through March 2021 and is the lowest since the government agency began providing estimates in 1992.

New Zealand recorded its weakest population growth in 30 years in the 12 months through to March, underscoring labour market tightness that’s driving faster inflation and forcing aggressive interest-rate increases.
Slow Growth | Population gain is slowest in 30 years

 

While the population rose due to natural increases, the pace of expansion has decelerated markedly due to the closure of the border to foreigners since March 2020. A lack of immigrant workers has pushed annual wage growth to 3.1%, the fastest pace since 2008, fueling faster inflation and higher rates.

Read more: IMF Urges New Zealand to Stick With Swift Policy Normalization

There were 26,400 more births than deaths in the year through March, while migration fell by 7,300. BM

