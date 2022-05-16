While the population rose due to natural increases, the pace of expansion has decelerated markedly due to the closure of the border to foreigners since March 2020. A lack of immigrant workers has pushed annual wage growth to 3.1%, the fastest pace since 2008, fueling faster inflation and higher rates.

Read more: IMF Urges New Zealand to Stick With Swift Policy Normalization

There were 26,400 more births than deaths in the year through March, while migration fell by 7,300. BM