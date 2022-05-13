Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

Our World in Pictures: Week 19 of 2022

Palestinian journalists mourn near the body of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in the West Bank city of Jenin, 11 May 2022. According to the Palestinian health ministry, Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed by Israeli forces during an Israeli raid in the West Bank town of Jenin. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH
By Maverick Life Editors
13 May 2022
0

Shocking, moving, terrifying, surprising... And at times beautiful. These are the images of some of this week’s events around the world.

Colleagues and friends react as the body of veteran Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh is brought to the offices of the news channel in the West Bank city of Ramallah, 11 May 2022. EPA-EFE/ABBAS MOMANI / POOL
Palestinian journalists mourn near the body of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in the West Bank city of Jenin, 11 May 2022. According to the Palestinian health ministry, Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed by Israeli forces during an Israeli raid in the West Bank town of Jenin. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH
Women light candles in memory of veteran Al-Jazeera Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, at the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, 11 May 2022. EPA-EFE/ABED AL HASHLAMOUN
Pro-government protesters beat an anti-government protester during a clash on May 09, 2022 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has declared a state of emergency following escalating anti-government protests. Supporters of Sri Lanka’s ruling party have stormed a major protest site in Colombo, attacking anti-government demonstrators and clashing with police. Dozens of protesters have been injured. (Photo by Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images)
Anti-government protesters carry injured fellow protester during a clash on May 09, 2022 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (Photo by Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images)
Security officials at the scene of a suicide bomb blast at a security checkpoint leading to Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu, Somalia, 11 May 2022. The Islamist militant group, al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for the attack which led to at least seven injuries according to the Somali police. Presidential elections in Somalia will be held on 15 May 2022. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME
Members of the Cuban Red Cross and Search and Rescue Brigades continue their search efforts at the Hotel Saratoga, in Havana, Cuba, 11 May 2022. The number of deaths after the explosion last Friday at Saratoga hotel in Havana increased to 43, the Cuban Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reported on 10 May. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa
A worker plays badminton with a colleague next to closed shops in the nearly empty shopping area of the usually bustling Taikoo Li mall after many retail stores were closed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 on May 10, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)
A handout picture made available by Regiment Azov press service shows an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a shelter at the Azovstal Iron and Steel Plant in Mariupol, Ukraine, 10 May 2022 (issued 11 May 2022). EPA-EFE/REGIMENT AZOV PRESS
A handout picture made available by Regiment Azov press service shows an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a shelter at the Azovstal Iron and Steel Plant in Mariupol, Ukraine, 10 May 2022 (issued 11 May 2022).  EPA-EFE/REGIMENT AZOV PRESS
A Ukrainian military chef exercises in a kitchen while having a break at a frontline field hospital near Popasna, Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine, 10 May 2022.  EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
One of the brown bears recently moved from Kyiv scratches its claws on a tree in its new home at the Bear Sanctuary Damazhyr on May 06, 2022 in Lviv, Ukraine. As the effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine spread across the country, Bear Sanctuary Domazhyr took in seven bears from the White Rock Bear Shelter near Kyiv which is run by the Four Paws partner organisation “Save Wild Fund”, in an emergency transfer. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)
Vervet monkeys play on a bus in a parking lot near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Dania Beach, Florida, USA, 10 May 2022. Over 40 descendants of smallish vervets, escaped from now closed breeding facility, are living within 1,500 acres around the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport. The Dania Beach Vervet Project is an organization established in 2016 with the purpose of promoting conservation, and education about the local free-ranging vervet monkeys in Dania Beach, Florida. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
A person takes photos of Vervet monkeys that are eating in a parking lot near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Dania Beach, Florida, USA, 10 May 2022. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH
A veterinarian carries a Eurasian eagle-owl (Bubo bubo) before a check-up, and a tracking process prior to its release into the wild, in Madrid, Spain, 11 May 2022. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca
Bee-eater birds in the village of Buszkowice in Podkarpacie, Poland, 11 May 2022. Bee-eater birds are one of the most colorful birds in Poland. They feed on insects caught in flight, in particular wasps and bees. EPA-EFE/Darek Delmanowicz POLAND OUT
People queue to attend a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, 11 May 2022, to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.  EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
Attendees arrive for a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, 11 May 2022, to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
People queue to attend a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, 11 May 2022, to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN
A model displays an outfit on the runway during the Adaptive Clothing Collective fashion show at Australian Fashion Week 2022 in Sydney, Australia, 12 May 2022. EPA-EFE/JAMES GOURLEY
A model on the runway during The Curve Edit fashion show at Australian Fashion Week 2022 in Sydney, Australia, 12 May 2022. EPA-EFE/JAMES GOURLEY
A model walks the runway in a design by Jam during the Adaptive Clothing Collective show during Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2022 Resort ’23 Collections at Carriageworks on May 12, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images)
A model displays a creation on the runway during the Nicol & Ford fashion show at Australian Fashion Week 2022 in Sydney, Australia, 12 May 2022. EPA-EFE/JAMES GOURLEY
A performer stands in front of the thousands of knitted blankets on the school field at Steyn City to mark the upcoming Nelson Mandela Day as part of the 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day project in Johannesburg, South Africa, 11 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Kim Ludbrook
An aerial view shows thousands of knitted blankets on the school field at Steyn City to mark the upcoming Nelson Mandela Day as part of the 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day project in Johannesburg, South Africa, 11 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Kim Ludbrook
A performer stands in front of the thousands of knitted blankets on the school field at Steyn City to mark the upcoming Nelson Mandela Day as part of the 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day project in Johannesburg, South Africa, 11 May 2021. EPA-EFE/Kim Ludbrook
Farm Manager of Vergesig Farm, Bjorn Swart outside Wellington holds a normal size sweet potato and a huge sweet potato that they harvested on May 11, 2022 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that the sweet potato weighed 8.19 kg on the scale. (Photo by Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais)
Boys play in a canal amid a heatwave in Karachi, Pakistan, 11 May 2022. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said that a severe heatwave that has been affecting central and upper Sindh will affect the entire province, including Karachi, for nearly a week starting 11 May, with maximum temperatures expected to exceed 40 degrees Celsius in the provincial capital. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER
Floodwaters in the town of Grantham, Queensland, Australia, 12 May 2022. Queensland continues to be battered by an unseasonal rain band as floodwaters claimed the life of a woman at Mount Osso, near Mackay, on Wednesday. EPA-EFE/DARREN ENGLAND
Local residents Derek Diaz (R) and Ornan Valdivia walk near a formerly sunken boat resting on a section of dry lakebed along drought-stricken Lake Mead on May 9, 2022 in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Nevada. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation reported that Lake Mead, North America’s largest artificial reservoir, has dropped to about 1,052 feet above sea level, the lowest it’s been since being filled in 1937 after the construction of the Hoover Dam. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Aerial view of a dried-up Laguna de Aculeo, 60 km south of Santiago, on May 6, 2022 in Santiago, Chile. Aculeo lagoon has dried up completely partly due to man-made factors, according to researchers, rather than solely on climate change. Since 2010, mayor water-intensive agricultural industries moved in which have deviated rivers and pumped groundwater from aquifers. After over a decade of drought, the situation has forced Chile to enforce a water rationing plan with rotating cuts to different parts of Santiago. (Photo by Claudio Santana/Getty Images)
Aerial view of a dried-up Laguna de Aculeo, 60 km south of Santiago, on May 6, 2022 in Santiago, Chile. (Photo by Claudio Santana/Getty Images)
Aerial view of Lake Peñuelas with only 1% of water on May 10, 2022 in Valparaiso, Chile. Water reservoirs of surrounding areas of Santiago have dried up after a decade of low rains and misuse of water. The situation has forced Chile to enforce a water rationing plan with rotating cuts to different parts of Santiago. (Photo by Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images)
A house is reduced to rubble by the Coastal Fire in Laguna Niguel, California, USA, 11 May 2022. Latest reports state the 200 acres fire destroyed more than 20 homes. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
A fire department helicopter makes a drop on the Coastal Fire in Laguna Niguel, California, USA, 11 May 2022. Latest reports state the 200 acres fire destroyed more than 20 homes. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT
Firefighters work to put out a fire that has consumed a house by the Coastal Fire in Laguna Niguel, California, USA, 11 May 2022.  EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT. DM/ ML
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted