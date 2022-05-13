Business Maverick
Biden ramps up pressure over China’s ‘horrific’ Uyghur abuses
The US State Department outlined plans to boost pressure on China over what it called “horrific abuses” of Uyghur and other ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region, an issue that is becoming one of the biggest points of tension between the world’s two biggest economies.
The focus on Xinjiang is part of broader US efforts to rally allies and partners around the world to pressure China on a range of fronts, including its diplomatic support for Russia and suppression of democracy in Hong Kong. While China and the US both still trade with each other more than any other country, in recent years they have started to wall off economic ties in strategic areas on national security grounds.
The State Department report shows a recognition that the US alone can’t exert enough economic pressure on China to force changes to its Xinjiang policies, according to Adrian Zenz, senior fellow in China Studies at the Washington-based Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, who has conducted extensive research on Xinjiang.
“The report outlines a strategy that is far ahead of what I have seen from other nations,” Zenz said. “If this is implemented, it represents a clear step up from previous efforts.”
The report says the US will seek to identify companies or other entities that may benefit from forced labor in Xinjiang, without naming any entities. The US, according to the report, will work with companies to conduct “supply chain due diligence to prevent the importation of goods mined, produced, or manufactured wholly or in part with forced labor in Xinjiang into the United States.”
China signs forced Labour treaties as Xinjiang scrutiny grows
That could include agricultural products like cotton and tomatoes, as well as polysilicon and aluminum, materials critical to tech and industrial supply chains.
Chinese officials have repeatedly rejected accusations that human rights abuses take place in Xinjiang, calling it the “lie of the century.” Last month the country ratified two international human rights treaties: the Forced Labor Convention and Abolition of Forced Labor Convention. The move, while praised by the International Labor Organization, did little to assuage critics of the country’s policies.
Later this month, United Nations Human Rights chief Michelle Bachelet is expected to make a long-planned visit to China, including Xinjiang, to review conditions there. BM
Daily Maverick © All rights reserved
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet