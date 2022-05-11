Our Burning Planet

SKHAFTIN ROAD TRIP WRAP

Six days and a cross country trip ends with new home for Ilka Stein’s mobile grocery store

The 40-year-old Skhaftin bus driving through the karoo on its way to Graaff-Reinet on day two of the road trip. (Photo: Julia Evans)
By Daily Maverick
11 May 2022
0

The Skhaftin Bus is a mobile grocery store that aims to provide low-cost food and promote plastic-free shopping. Over six days, it made its way from inner-city Johannesburg to its new home in Grassy Park, Cape Town. Here is a diary of the trip in one place.

 

Day One – The journey to low-cost sustainable food

Day Two — ‘If we don’t plant our own food we are going to starve’

Day Three – ‘It should be everybody’s responsibility to keep the planet clean’

Day Four — Mobile grocery store model is addressing our reliance on plastic packaging 

Day Five: Monetising waste gives communities an extra incentive to recycle

Day Six — the long journey to a new home

 

Gallery
