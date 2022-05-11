New Zealand has been progressively allowing foreign visitors to return this year, hoping to revive a decimated tourist industry and add workers to a labor market battling with skills shortages. Visitors from visa-waiver countries such as the US, UK, Canada and Germany were able to enter from May 2, while Australians could arrive from April 13.

The government is optimistic the full reopening will kick-start demand for the peak spring and summer tourist seasons although China’s border remains closed, making it difficult for its citizens to travel internationally.

“New Zealand is in demand and now fully open for business,” Ardern said. “We know a major constraint on business is access to skilled labor. This plan will increase the available pool of labor, while also speeding up our tourism recovery.”

Read More: Coming to New Zealand? You’ll Practically Have it to Yourself

Ardern announced plans to speed up immigration processes to allow in more essential workers.

The government is rebalancing its immigration settings to allow businesses to access the skills they need, while encouraging a move away from an over-reliance on lower-skilled migrant workers, Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi said.

It will provide a new streamlined path to residency for highly skilled workers in 85 hard-to-fill roles across the construction, engineering, trades, health and technology industries.

“Our rebalanced immigration system will be simpler, reducing categories, bringing more online accessibility and streamlining application processes for businesses,” Faafoi said. “Employers won’t need to provide as much information, can use their own recruitment processes to prove no New Zealanders are available for work, and Immigration New Zealand will endeavor to have these visas processed within 30 days once an employer is accredited.”

The government also announced that 20,000 foreign workers with visas expiring before 2023 are being granted either a six-month extension or a new two-year visa with open work conditions, so their skills can be retained. BM