Newsdeck

Musk suggested Trump to be unbanned

Elon Musk Says He Would Reverse Twitter’s Permanent Ban on Trump

Donald Trump and Elon Musk Photographers: Al Drago; Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg Photographer: Al Drago; Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
11 May 2022
0

Twitter Inc. was “foolish in the extreme” in kicking former US President Donald Trump off its service, and permanent bans should be extremely rare, said Elon Musk, the billionaire who has agreed to acquire the social media company.

By Kurt Wagner, Ed Ludlow and Dana Hull

Word Count: 292
(Bloomberg) —“I would reverse the permanent ban,” Musk said Tuesday at a Financial Times conference. “Perma bans just fundamentally undermine trust in Twitter as a town square where everyone can voice their opinion.”

Booting the former president off the site “didn’t end Trump’s voice,” Musk said. “It will amplify it among the right. This is why it is morally wrong and flat-out stupid.”

“My opinion, and Jack Dorsey I want to be clear shares this opinion, is that we should not have permanent bans,” Musk said, referring to the Twitter co-founder and former chief executive officer.

Elon Musk Stakes a $44 Billion Claim on the Future of Free Speech

Musk, who reached an agreement to acquire Twitter for roughly $44 billion late last month, has said that he believes the San Francisco-based company has overstepped on policing user speech and wants to push it toward a more free-speech-focused approach.

But Musk also cast a bit of doubt about whether the deal, which would make Twitter a private company, will go through. He’s still in the process of lining up the necessary funding to complete the transaction.

“I don’t own Twitter yet, so this is not like a thing that will definitely happen,” he said. “What if I don’t own Twitter?”

Trump has said he won’t return to the service even if the ban is lifted. He is backing his own social media company, called Truth Social. A Trump spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Musk’s remarks.

–With assistance from Mark Niquette.

© 2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted