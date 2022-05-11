Dear Sir,

I am compelled to address you in relation to certain statements you made relating to and concerning me, among others, during an interview on ”The Hustlers Corner” that was aired on YouTube.

During the aforementioned interview you boldly claimed that I and several others played a role in the formation of COPE. After mentioning me you said, “They can deny all they want”, and “He (in reference to me) can be as angry as he wants.” Well, I am not angry but I am outraged at the falsehoods you spread. Your statement is simply not true. You peddled this false narrative in the full knowledge of its falseness by virtue of, at least, your apparent involvement in the formation of COPE at the time.

You are an experienced highly qualified media personality. Your statements and utterances shape and influence public opinion, more so than is ordinarily the case because of your stature and own media profile. Following the aforesaid interview, the print media has now picked up on your false narrative and continues to disseminate the untruths.

In point of fact, Mr Mbhazima Shilowa, one of the founders of COPE tweeted today, “This is all I will say about the ”revelations” by @JJTabane. People should go back to what happened at the Hefer Commission especially when my friends and comrades Mo and Mac faced Moerane, not to mention Vusi and Ranjeni. One would think that people then learnt never to peddle lies.”

At the time of the founding of COPE, I was a member of the National Executive Committee of the ANC. I remained as a member of the NEC until I stepped down at the 53rd National Conference that convened in Mangaung in December 2012. Your accusation that I was involved in the formation of COPE whilst an NEC member of the ANC impugns my integrity. From my perspective, you have accused me of duplicitous conduct. This incorrect perception, unless immediately retracted and corrected, can and will take hold in the minds of the public at large thereby undermining my standing in the broader South African community.

You will appreciate your wrongful and unlawful conduct has caused me and continues to cause me great harm.

In the circumstances, I hereby call upon you to unreservedly withdraw the false, wrongful and unlawful statements you made of and concerning me during the aforesaid interview and ensure that your apology is prominently published in the print and electronic format media. I also require you to apologise for the harm your unlawful conduct has caused and continues to cause me.

I afford you until close of business on Wednesday, 11th May 2022 to comply with my above demands, failing which I shall have no alternative but to commence legal proceedings against you.

Please note that my rights remain reserved in toto.

Sincerely,

Trevor A Manuel