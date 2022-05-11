South Africa

Capital scarcity — the extreme challenges of starting your own business in South Africa

Being your own boss means making your own rules, following your passion, and driving your own success. It also means working overtime, battling fickle consumers, and a lack of support from the government. If being an entrepreneur means that you’re helping the economy and creating jobs, what is the government doing to say ‘thank you’?

Entrepreneurs discuss the challenges involved in starting your own business, especially in townships.

This film was produced by Street Talk.

Street Talk Logo

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation — visit us at www.streettalktv.com

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series — Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM

 

