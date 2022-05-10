In October, Elizabeth canceled plans to visit the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland, and the following month, she was unable to attend the annual Remembrance Day service after the palace announced she had sprained her back. Then in February, she contracted Covid-19, suffering what the palace described as mild, “cold-like” symptoms.

The Queen has also been seen walking with the aid of a stick, and missed a number of events last month, including the Maundy Service, a religious event, in which Prince Charles stepped in to represent her. She’s also set to miss the annual season of garden parties at Buckingham Palace this year, being represented by other members of the Royal Family. Her husband, Prince Philip, died last year, two months before what would have been his 100th birthday.

Nevertheless, the Queen is continuing with some duties, including a call to Australia on Monday and a planned virtual Privy Council and phone audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, according to Press Association. She’s also expected to undertake some private engagements later in the week. The country is due to hold nationwide celebrations next month to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

Johnson’s government has previously said the Queen’s Speech will focus on its plans to grow the economy, cut the cost of living and clear Covid backlogs. It’s also expected to include a reference to the Northern Ireland protocol as well as new laws for energy to enable a fast build out of renewables and nuclear power stations. Charles’s son, Prince William — who’s second in line to the throne — will also attend.

