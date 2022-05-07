Business forums in eThekwini Municipality are certain they will transmogrify the negative “perceptions” associated with their work and methods when they are contracted to do flood damage repairs and upgrades within the metro.

And if the leader of the most prominent business forum federation in the area is to be believed, the forums could already have back-door access to tenders and contracts through governing ANC structures. This could lead to questions of impropriety and unfairness being raised by contractors and suppliers who do not subscribe to the Radical Economic Transformation (RET) dogma espoused by the forums and the city.

According to Malusi Zondi, the leader of the recently rebranded and “professionalised” Black Business Federation (BBF), he had been contacted by the recently elected eThekwini ANC leadership and the city’s deputy mayor, Philani Mavundla, with each saying work should go the way of the forums because their members live and work in the areas that were most affected by the devastating April rains and floods.

“We are in the process of talking with officials. The officials have not yet made decisions. They are waiting for funds coming from national [government], but indeed we are going to take part [in repair and maintenance contracts],” Zondi told DM168.

“[eThekwini ANC regional secretary Musa] Nciki said [the ANC in eThekwini] would be proud to work with us,” said Zondi. “They called me to a meeting and said they recognised the BBF and wanted to work with us. They want to ensure that we fully participate and that there is no red tape in giving people opportunities, although they still need to follow procedures in terms of procurement, so they are busy discussing that.”

When contacted by DM168, Nciki denied that the regional ANC would be using its influence to ensure tenders for flood-related work went the way of business forums. “No, I don’t recall me talking about anything [to do] with contracts,” he said. He had met with Zondi, he said, “but not … about the issues of contracts”.

The BBF had the right empowerment programme in place, he said, “but the approach is wrong. For me … if they can try to adjust their approach and get assistance from other government departments to assist them, we can support the development of their young and emerging businesspeople.”

Business forums had to follow “the processes” that were in place when seeking contracts, said Nciki, and the ANC in eThekwini would promote them. “These young black businesses must be given an opportunity.”

Mavundla did not respond to calls or text messages.

The business forums in the city are associated with shoddy workmanship and muscling in on construction sites via acts of armed intimidation, where they demand at least 30% of available work – a distorted reading of the metro’s RET policy framework.

According to the 2017 framework, every contract with a value above R30-million “shall set aside 30% of the project” value for community-based contractors. For those valued between R5-million and R30-million, 30% of the project value must be allocated to subcontractors.

The policy was made official by eThekwini’s former mayor, Zandile Gumede, who is set to stand trial this year with a clutch of city officials and contractors in a criminal case relating to R320-million in corrupt waste management tenders. Gumede is accused of allegedly receiving R2.8-million in kickbacks for ensuring predetermined businesses – including business forums – benefited from waste contracts.

In its indictment, the state lays out how it was the subcontracting prescription that was milked for personal gain by the accused, under the guise of RET.

Gumede was last month elected in absentia as the ANC eThekwini region chairperson, although in accordance with the party’s step-aside rules, she is allegedly not involved in the day-to-day workings of the region. eThekwini’s current ANC mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, who belongs to the so-called RET faction within the governing party has said that the city would prioritise contracts for flood damage and rebuilding in line with its “tried and tested” RET policy.

The city reiterated this stance this week, with spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela saying that:“All contractors awarded contracts in the City are expected to practise good workmanship and deliver quality services. The City does not tolerate shoddy work and all work will be monitored by the relevant departments.”

Law enforcement was monitoring all construction sites, said Mayisela, and “no invasion of these sites will be tolerated”.

The April flooding laid waste to swathes of KwaZulu-Natal and left more than 400 people – mostly in peri-urban areas – dead.

eThekwini was the worst-affected area in the province. Some areas within the metro remain without running water and are being serviced by water tankers. But this has brought additional problems, as residents have claimed that tankers were being redirected to majority-ANC wards.

DM168 has spoken to residents in rural areas who are charged to fill household buckets with potable water by “waterpreneurs”. “They come with a wheelbarrow and take my bucket, go fill it and they get R25 for each bucket,” a woman who only wanted to be described as “Princess from Ntuzuma” said. “What else can we do?”

Preliminary estimates have placed the loss to the GDP of KwaZulu-Natal’s only metro at R737-million. Most of the city’s industry and manufacturing is in reclaimed land that falls within the city’s 100-year floodplain and includes areas such as Springfield Park, Prospecton, Pinetown, Phoenix Industrial Park, Clairwood and Sea Cow Lake. During a business sector briefing in late April, attendants heard that the majority of the 1,152 businesses in these areas were affected, and that it could take anything from one to three months to get the businesses permanently back on track.

According to Ajiv Maharaj, the city’s deputy head for economic development in the research, strategy and innovation unit, the combined property valuation of those affected by the floods was R7-billion, more than half of this being industrial (R3.7-billion) followed by retail (R1.8-billion) and residential (R426-million). The combined projected annual property rates collected from these properties is R513-million.

The city has told DM168 that those within the business community wanting to rebuild would not need to submit building plans, “provided they are going to build in accordance with the original plans that were approved by the municipality”.

The scope for repair work, and for potential corruption or invading of building sites to demand work, is massive.

Zondi said that business forums should be seen as priority “RET contractors” because many of them had been volunteering in the communities affected by the floods.

The forums themselves would “not tolerate” people being given flood-related work if they were not properly registered or had not gone through the “proper procedures”, he said.

“We shall follow [the] rules and regulations and policies of the municipality,” he said. DM168

Communities in dire straits after ravaging floods

During the recent floods some communities around KwaZulu-Natal were trapped on islands as bridges, linking roads and freeways, were torn down by raging waters one after the other.

When the Intake Bridge over the Umlazi River succumbed to the floods more than three weeks ago, it did not go down alone. It swept away the Olympic Bus carrying workers and community members. Some of the passengers managed to break windows and swim away to safety. But a few of them, including old women and young children and the 67-year-old bus driver, Zonda Thusi, were trapped inside. They are still missing.

The collapse of the bridge isolated residents of Intake, Nkoselweni, Tafelkop and Zwelibomvu from the rest of the world. They could not travel out of their area to get to work, schools, hospitals, malls or anywhere else.

So it was a welcome relief – for the trapped communities – when the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) set up a camp near the Intake Bridge and began the work of rebuilding the bridge, conducting searches for missing flood victims and assisting the isolated community with relief efforts such as getting them food, water and other essentials.

The operation is part of the deployment of 10,000 SANDF troops to help communities affected by the recent floods. It includes the military providing more than 31 water tankers to transport water to communities.

The Intake Bridge was so damaged that it will take time to be fully fixed, but SANDF engineers and other technical staff are hard at work. So far, they have managed to build a corridor so that people and goods from one side can cross to the other.

SANDF and Department of Defence spokesperson Major Mpho Mathebula said that since the floods struck they have been working with eThekwini Municipality and others to assess the extent of the damage and “see how we can help communities”.

“We are assisting with fixing small roads and bridges. On top of that we are providing water tankers, about 60,000 to 80,000 litres of water per day. There are more than 20 locations we are servicing. We are also doing mop-up operations in other areas. In other words, we are clearing up rubble,” she said.

Mathebula said they had noted that some local contractors and local youth staged a protest, saying they are not happy because the SANDF is doing the work instead of allowing contractors to do the work and thus create job opportunities. She said these protests are “premature” because the SANDF is building temporary structures and helping municipalities to get back on their feet so that they can resume doing their work.

“In Tongaat, we are setting up water purification plants in places like Inanda and Hazelmere Dam. The aim is to build capacity to provide 6,000 litres of bottled water per day. We are also assisting SAPS with search-and-rescue and body-recovery missions. We are also doing humanitarian missions in areas that cannot be accessed by road by flying in food, water, blankets and mattresses so that people are able to access these services in 20 communities,” Mathebula said.

Like many other parts of eThekwini Municipality affected by the floods, impromptu protests for water and sanitation have been a daily occurrence in Mariannhill since the floods.

So, on 4 May pandemonium broke out when two SANDF tankers, guarded by a highly armed squadron, arrived in

Mariannhill’s Sunshine area. People ran to the tankers, carrying water containers. Young children, young and old women and men formed into long queues and began to receive water from the tanks’ taps.

One of the queuing residents was 40-year-old Lindiwe Mchunu, who said they had not had water since the floods more than three weeks ago.

She said when regular tankers came by, residents had fought over them and some residents were left without water.

“At least now we will all have a fair chance of getting water because there will be no fighting.

“They [the greedy ones] are scared of the soldiers,” she said, adding that she was one of many who had to go home empty-handed after local bullies hogged all the water from regular water tankers.

“We had to pay a neighbour with a van R40 each so that he could go and get us water. Imagine having to do that almost every day.

She said, apart from sanitation problems, having no water meant that children could not go to school, workers had to go to work without bathing and there was no water to drink or wash clothes.

The impact of the floods is still being felt very strongly in the western part of the eThekwini Municipality.

On the morning of 4 May we visited the Dassenhoek Community Hall in Mariannhill. According to a coordinator at the hall, more than 100 residents initially sought refuge at the hall. Some had gone back to rebuild their homes and others had moved in with relatives. At least 11 families, including young children, are still living here after their homes were destroyed during the disastrous floods.

Desperation was written all over their faces. Their children go to school during the day and return to the hall in the afternoon.

Bonisiwe Mkhize, a 36-year-old local Sunshine area resident, is one of them.

She said she and her five children had a lucky escape from her two-roomed home, on a hillside, when it was washed away.

“We were helped by my 16-year-old son and a neighbour, otherwise we would not have made it,” she said, adding that she watched in disbelief as their home and all their belongings washed away and disappeared.

“We are pleading with the government to speed up the documentation system. We don’t have any documents whatsoever. I can’t even collect the grant or reapply because I lost my identity documents.

“My life is a mess … I’m hopeless … the only thing that pushes me to live is my kids,” she said.

In nearby KwaCutshwayo, near the township of KwaNdengezi, the Hlophe family is still in dire straits.

The family lost six children and two elderly women when the floods washed away their home. None of their bodies has yet been found, believed to be stuck somewhere downstream.

Sne Hlophe told journalists this week that the nightmare still haunts her at night.

“I cannot even sleep. What is worse is that we cannot get closure as a family until the bodies have been found. We know that weeks have passed but we are yearning to get bodies, or even the bones,” she said.

She added that the family still lives in the only rooms that have not been destroyed because “we have nowhere else to go”.

There are many families like hers in the region. – Chris Makhaye and Nce Mkhize / DM168

​​This story first appeared in our weekly Daily Maverick 168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R25.